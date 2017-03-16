Virat Kohli in serious doubt after injuring shoulder in third Test

Clarke says Symonds made too much of 'Monkeygate' saga

India have been dealt an injury scare during the third Test in Ranchi, with skipper Virat Kohli hurting his throwing arm and spending most of the first day in the changerooms.

Kohli dived to stop a boundary in the 40th over and hurt his right shoulder, jamming it against the hard ground.

Kohli, who had been notably less chatty in the field compared to the preceding Test, came off early in Thursday’s second session and iced his shoulder.

India insist the setback isn’t serious, but Kohli is yet to return to the fray. There is every chance he will not be able to bat in his preferred No.4 position.

“They’ve got to get him right, so he’s able to bat and make runs. That has to be their priority,” Michael Clarke said on Star Sports.

Brett Lee, sitting alongside Clarke, suggested India lost momentum the second Kohli walked off the ground alongside India’s physio Patrick Farhat.

Ajinkya Rahane led the side in the absence of Kohli. The vice-captain struggled to come up with fresh ideas to break a stubborn partnership between Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

Kolhi adopted an antagonistic approach in the field during the second Test in Bangalore, where the hosts levelled the series with a 75-run win.

The superstar is yet to fire a shot with the bat in the series, having managed scores of zero and 13 in Pune then 12 and 15 in Bangalore.