Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Billy Slater makes his long-awaited return to kick-off Round 3 as the Melbourne Storm host a Brisbane Broncos side coming off a heart-breaking loss. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
The Storm have been at their bruising best to start the season, picking up two away wins in ordinary weather conditions, drawing on their defence to get over the line against the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors.
Belmore was the scene for Round 1, and two early tries set the win up in a low-scoring encounter. Despite losing Jesse Bromwich, their forward pack dominated, and continued to in Round 2 as they demolished an ordinary Warriors outfit.
Youngster Jordan McLean has led the charge along with Felise Kaufusi, Dale Finucane and Kenny Bromwich. Jesse Bromwich is in the extended squad for this match, and given the Storm have won forward battles without him, it’s scary to think how good they can get.
The return of Slater pushed Ryley Jacks out of the side, with Cameron Munster reverting to the halves.
For the Broncos, it’s been a mixed start to the season. After getting the better of reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks in a scrappy first round affair, they took on the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 2 and were beaten in another classic that went all the way to golden point.
The jury is very much still out on the Broncos for the season, but this game will tell us a lot about their premiership credentials.
If Brisbane are to win, it must come through forward domination. Given few teams are able to rough Melbourne up through the middle of the park, Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford need a strong kicking game.
Prediction
Billy Slater’s shoulder is the key talking point, but Brisbane haven’t shown enough yet to convince me they can beat Melbourne.
Storm by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Round 3 opener from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
9:18pm
The Barry said | 9:18pm | ! Report
That’s two weeks for Milf…
9:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:18pm | ! Report
52′ – Arrow brings it back from the restart before Ese’ese and Glenn get involved as the Broncos head to the right hand side of the park. Thaiday bounces off a tackle and comes to halfway before Milford runs, stops, starts, steps right and finds Ese’ese who takes a second run for the set. Last play and Hunt finds Milford who elects to run, linking with Thaiday and Boyd who grubbers. Vunivalu winds up and picks up a penalty.
Storm 8
Broncos 12
9:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:16pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by JORDAN KAHU
Storm 8
Broncos 12
9:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:15pm | ! Report
49′ – TRY BRONCOS, BEN HUNT
Arrow brings it back from the drop out before Ese’ese cuts back across the ruck. Milford takes on the line but is shut down by Smith before there is a play to the right and Addo-Carr cuts Boyd’s legs out from under him. Now back through the middle and Hunt takes everyone on, putting a burst of speed into it and scoring behind the sticks! Just went straight through the line there. A dummy set it up, but a great run.
Storm 8
Broncos 10
9:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:13pm | ! Report
48′ – The Broncos start this set 30 metres out and Glenn pokes his nose through the line on the first play. A play left from Milford to Boyd now who looks for a runner on the inside, but can’t find one as McCullogh eventually takes the tackle. Arrow runs towards the open side but can’t find a way through before Hunt with a dangerous looking grubber and it forces a drop out – the first of the night in fact.
Storm 8
Broncos 6
9:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:12pm | ! Report
47′ – The Broncos bring it to halfway pretty comfortably here and Ese’ese picks up another penalty.
Storm 8
Broncos 6
9:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:11pm | ! Report
45′ – Chambers brings it to halfway with a strong run from dummy half before Addo-Carr proves a tough man to put down. Blair goes left, down the short side before they come back to the right and Kaufusi cuts back into the middle. Cronk kicks from 30 out and Slater is called offside. Penalty Brisbane.
Storm 8
Broncos 6
9:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:10pm | ! Report
44′ – Brisbane bringing it away now and struggling for metres. This looks a little more like the first half as Melbourne race off the line. Hunt has to kick from inside 40 and Slater will bring it back.
Storm 8
Broncos 6
9:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:09pm | ! Report
43′ – Addo-Carr and Boyd both slow back to their feet here. Boyd looks to be in some real pain, but they will be both good to continue.
The Storm bring it over halfway and it’s Munster linking with Kenny Bromwich on the left and heading inside 30. Slater out the back and through the middle now before finding Kaufusi who takes the tackle with not much happening. They look to run on the last play and eventually Cronk has to grubber with Kahu bringing it away.
Storm 8
Broncos 6
9:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:08pm | ! Report
43′ – Kahu and Thaiday bring the visitors through the middle and they are making some easy metres. Ese’ese and Arrow take the Broncos towards halfway and then it’s Hunt firing up a towering kick, Slater taking it and then linking up with Addo-Carr who beats a few but is eventually put down.
Storm 8
Broncos 6