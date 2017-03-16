Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Billy Slater makes his long-awaited return to kick-off Round 3 as the Melbourne Storm host a Brisbane Broncos side coming off a heart-breaking loss. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).

The Storm have been at their bruising best to start the season, picking up two away wins in ordinary weather conditions, drawing on their defence to get over the line against the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors.

Belmore was the scene for Round 1, and two early tries set the win up in a low-scoring encounter. Despite losing Jesse Bromwich, their forward pack dominated, and continued to in Round 2 as they demolished an ordinary Warriors outfit.

Youngster Jordan McLean has led the charge along with Felise Kaufusi, Dale Finucane and Kenny Bromwich. Jesse Bromwich is in the extended squad for this match, and given the Storm have won forward battles without him, it’s scary to think how good they can get.

The return of Slater pushed Ryley Jacks out of the side, with Cameron Munster reverting to the halves.

For the Broncos, it’s been a mixed start to the season. After getting the better of reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks in a scrappy first round affair, they took on the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 2 and were beaten in another classic that went all the way to golden point.

The jury is very much still out on the Broncos for the season, but this game will tell us a lot about their premiership credentials.

If Brisbane are to win, it must come through forward domination. Given few teams are able to rough Melbourne up through the middle of the park, Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford need a strong kicking game.

Prediction

Billy Slater’s shoulder is the key talking point, but Brisbane haven’t shown enough yet to convince me they can beat Melbourne.

Storm by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Round 3 opener from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.