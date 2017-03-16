 

AS Monaco vs Manchester City: Champions League live scores, blog

    Monaco V Man. City

    STADE LOUIS II, MONTE CARLO, 16 MARCH 2017

    		  
    Monaco 45' Man. City
    2 LIVE SCORE 0
    SHOTS
    SHOTS ON GOAL
    FOULS
    CORNERS
    OFFSIDES
    POSSESSION

    AS Monaco need a two-goal win against Manchester City if they are to progress to the next stage of the Champions League. Join The Roar from 6:45am (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

    It will be just the second ever time that AS Monaco and Manchester City compete in a competitive fixture, with the first match producing plenty of fireworks.

    Manchester City were forced to come back from 2-1 and 3-2 down, before running away with the game in the last 15 minutes to earn a stunning 5-3 win at the Etihad.

    Further, the game produced a staggering ten yellow cards, the most in any Champions League game this season.

    While City have a two-goal advantage going into the second leg, Monaco scored three away goals, which could prove crucial should they get a two-goal win – unless City also score three.

    Since their defeat at Manchester, Monaco have gone on to win four straight, and currently sit atop the French Ligue 1, three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain.

    The Citizens have also been in good form, however their earlier inconsistencies seem to have put the Premier League title out of reach.

    Historically, Monaco have progressed in all three of their knockout fixtures against English clubs, however Manchester City have never lost to a French side in European competition.

    Prediction
    Home-ground advantage should pay dividends for the French side. Expect Monaco to end their Champions League campaign with a win.

    AS Monaco 2 – 1 Manchester City

    Live Score Updates

    8' GOAL - Kylian Mbappe Lottin (Monaco)

    11' YELLOW CARD - Bacary Sagna (Man. City)

    29' GOAL - Fabinho (Monaco)