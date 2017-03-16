AS Monaco vs Manchester City: Champions League live scores, blog

AS Monaco need a two-goal win against Manchester City if they are to progress to the next stage of the Champions League. Join The Roar from 6:45am (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
It will be just the second ever time that AS Monaco and Manchester City compete in a competitive fixture, with the first match producing plenty of fireworks.
Manchester City were forced to come back from 2-1 and 3-2 down, before running away with the game in the last 15 minutes to earn a stunning 5-3 win at the Etihad.
Further, the game produced a staggering ten yellow cards, the most in any Champions League game this season.
While City have a two-goal advantage going into the second leg, Monaco scored three away goals, which could prove crucial should they get a two-goal win – unless City also score three.
Since their defeat at Manchester, Monaco have gone on to win four straight, and currently sit atop the French Ligue 1, three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain.
The Citizens have also been in good form, however their earlier inconsistencies seem to have put the Premier League title out of reach.
Historically, Monaco have progressed in all three of their knockout fixtures against English clubs, however Manchester City have never lost to a French side in European competition.
Prediction
Home-ground advantage should pay dividends for the French side. Expect Monaco to end their Champions League campaign with a win.
AS Monaco 2 – 1 Manchester City
7:33am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:33am | ! Report
HALF TIME: AS Monaco 2 (5*) – (5) Manchester City
7:32am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:32am | ! Report
45′ – There will be no added time, as the referee blows the whistle for half time.
7:32am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:32am | ! Report
44′ – City look to move forward, they are finally getting some passes together but the amount of pressure on the players still forces them to make mistakes.
7:28am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:28am | ! Report
41′ – City are trying to control the pace of the game on the ball, but Monaco’s immense pressure and work rate means ta that they are forcing them to release the ball early and make mistakes.
7:27am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:27am | ! Report
40′ – Everyone at this stadium seems to be enjoying themselves. Monaco are all over City at the moment. If they score a third, City will have a huge mountain to climb, despite being up by two goals on aggregate in the first leg.
7:26am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:26am | ! Report
38′ – Monaco draw out the keeper but City’s defence clear up in the back so the French side can’t take full advantage.
7:25am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:25am | ! Report
35′ – Monaco haven’t allowed City to get on the front foot, as they keep on the attack and search for a third.
7:20am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:20am | ! Report
32′ – Manchester City now must win the game on aggregate to progress, unless there is a boatload of goals, they cannot afford to draw on aggregate.
7:19am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:19am | ! Report
31′ – City know they need to come out quickly, and they have, as Aguero looks to penetrate the defence. As it stands, Monaco will progress to the next stage of the competition.
7:17am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:17am | ! Report
29′ – GOAL AS MONACO
They scored the second goal the same as the first!
This time its Fabinho who taps it into the net!
7:12am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:12am | ! Report
24′ – Monaco have been searching for long balls into the box, City’s defence has tightened since the goal. With that said, City haven’t been able to get anything going on the ball itself.
