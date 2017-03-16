Nick Kyrgios crushes Djokovic again

Nick Kyrgios has upstaged Novak Djokovic for the second time in a fortnight to power into the ATP Masters tournament in Indian Wells quarter-finals for the first time.

Continuing his rich vein of form, Kyrgios defeated the three-time defending champion 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Thursday (AEDT) to book a last-eight blockbuster with either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios struck 14 aces, 25 winners and didn’t face a single break point in repeating his victory over the 12-times grand slam champion in Mexico earlier this month.

Eyeing his third semi-final showing in as many tournaments, the Australian No.1 is yet to drop serve in three matches this week.

Djokovic had been riding a four-year, 20-match winning streak in the Californian desert and hailed his third-set display against Juan Martin del Potro in the previous round as his best tennis of the year.

But he had no answer to Kyrgios’s awesome firepower and sublime touch, the champion Serb obliterating his racquet after losing the first set and constantly berating himself as the match slipped away.

Kyrgios made a flying start, breaking Djokovic in the opening game of the match.

He was utterly untroubled on his own serve until Djokovic dug in to win the longest rally of the match, a 33-point slugfest, to have Kyrgios under pressure at 15-30 trying to close out the first set.

Kyrgios was more than up for the challenge, though, showing impressive foot speed and brilliant hands to mow down a Djokovic drop volley and whip a running crosscourt pass in front of the Serb.

The Australian followed up with his seventh ace to clinch the set and draw a code violation from his frustrated foe.

Djokovic upped the ante in the second set, but Kyrgios again had all the answers, breezing through the tiebreaker to advance in just one two hours.

Kyrgios beat Federer in their only previous meeting, in Madrid two years ago, and is 1-1 head-to-head with Nadal.

In other fourth-round matches, Pablo Cuevas upset 11th seed David Goffin 6-3 3-6 6-3, Pablo Carreno beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and fourth seed Kei Nishikori cruised past Donald Young 6-2 6-4.