Super Rugby Round 4 tips and predictions: Nobes’ moment of glory

The good news, Roarers, is that a certain cocky South African has been subdued by the Lions’ failure to recognise Buenos Aires as a place they need to send their full squad.

That should be enough to keep him down for a little while, even if his sizable lead remains.

The flow-on from that is that Nobes’ pulled a perfect round out of last weekend, and in a moment of wonderful graciousness, sent his Round 4 tips though no earlier than usual. A wonderful human being whose success is here to be shared!

Hopefully that will be a lesson for the Capetonian, but I fear the silence may not last. Mainly because he’s often on the money…

In other disturbing news for you lot in The Crowd, I’m catching you. Be afraid.

Last week: Nobes 8, Harry 7, Digger 6, Brett and The Crowd 5.

Nobes

“Thanks guys, l think I had no luck in some of the tips I missed in Round 2, but Round 3 was compensation time and I am back and in the chase. Anyhow, Round 4 presents some new challenges where injuries, suspensions, and fatigue from travelling must be taken into consideration from now on.

“The Crusaders just seem to win somehow and the Blues seem to lose even when they deserve to win, I think this path will continue. The Chiefs seems to have everything under control and the Rebels do not have any fire power to stop that. Bulls will go back to winning against the Sunwolves.

“Hurricanes will take care of a very depleted Highlanders team. Brumbies should take care of already well travelled Waratahs team. I do not think anybody will beat the Lions in Johannesburg in the regular season this year. The Sharks look to strong for the improving Kings.

“And Jaguares should take care of the Cheetahs in Buenos Aires.”

TIPS: Crusaders, Chiefs, Bulls, Canes, Brumbies, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares.

Harry

“This round is all about two games, I think. Canes v Landers; Tahs v Brumbies.

“The rest seems simple enough, barring an odd card or off day:

Clinical ‘Saders over the ragged Blues.

The mighty Chiefs over the rabble of Rebels.

The big Bulls over the wee Sunwolves.

The fast Lions over the slow Reds.

The brutal Sharks over the toothless Kings.

The scary Jaguares over the friendly Cheetahs.

“In the main card games, I’ll go HOME!”

TIPS: Crusaders, Chiefs, Bulls, Lions, Hurricanes, Waratahs, Sharks, Jaguares

Digger

“Go Nobes, chase Harry down!

“’Canes by plenty.

“The Blues strike me as the kind of team that can go from whoa to go within a week considering their talent, and Aucklanders will tell you the Canterbury rivalry is the be-all and end-all so we shall see what that brings out of them. But you can’t tip them of recent respective form between the two sides.

“In Melbourne, the cowbells should ring loudly, while I am not sure the Brumbies can dominate the ‘Tahs up front like we have seen in South Africa. Back at home now, I am going to back the Waratahs; I think they have more points in them.

“The Bulls and the Sharks speak for themselves. The Jaguares should get themselves on a bit of a roll, and in what shapes as an exciting encounter between the Lions and Reds should end up in the home sides favour at altitude.”

TIPS: Crusaders, Chiefs, Bulls, Hurricanes, Waratahs, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares

Brett

So the upset didn’t come off last week, though I was only 25 seconds away from being the tipping genius you all feared. And you feared it; don’t fool yourself otherwise.

This week, I’m not seeing much chance of an upset. And much as I’d like to make up some lost ground, I’m afraid I’m following these blokes this week.

Realistically, seven of the eight games are pretty obvious. So obvious, in fact, that I pumped them all into one of those multi-bet thingos to see how obvious the bookies think it is, too. And they think it’s more obvious than even I do, because they’re barely paying more than two to one odds. So, that’s simple.

The only game that gives any real cause for concern is the Waratahs-Brumbies derby, which I’m really happy to note will now be played for the Dan Vickerman Cup.

And though the Waratahs at home would normally be too strong, I think we’ve seen over the last two weeks that the ‘Tahs without Bernard Foley is a whole other prospect. The Brumbies will take some confidence in how they were able to come back last week, and actual momentum should be too much for training track success.

TIPS: Crusaders, Chiefs, Bulls, Canes, Brumbies, Lions, Sharks, Jaguares

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed before kick-off in the Crusaders-Blues game on Friday.

The Sure Thing

Something new in 2017, where we all nominate the one thing we’re absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend.

Digger

“I have been terrible at this so far this season but here is one to contemplate: the South African rugby teams combined will score more points than the Black Caps manage in their first innings against the Proteas in the Second Test at the Basin Reserve.”

Harry

“The team in Sydney that kicks better will win.”

Nobes

“Jaguares will not get a yellow this weekend.”

Brett

Crusaders-Blues to be closer than Hurricanes-Highlanders. A lot closer.

And Bernard Foley will now almost certainly be a late inclusion on Saturday night.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…