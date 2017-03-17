Bernard Foley ruled out once again ahead of Waratahs’ clash with Brumbies

Bernard Foley won’t take to the field for the Waratahs in their Round 4 match against the Brumbies, still waiting to make a return from the head knock he suffered in a pre-season trial game against the Highlanders.

Foley is said to be very close to making a return but not quite ready in time for the Waratah’s Saturday-night match.

“Bernard isn’t quite 100 per cent and still experiencing some symptoms,” said Waratahs head coach Darryl Gibson.

“He has trained all week and completed his cognitive tests. We have seen improvements but he still has some symptoms lingering.

“It’s frustrating for Bernard being so very close – he more than anyone wants to be back out on the field.

“But we won’t want to push him so we’ll give him more time and ensure we take all the necessary precautions to get him back to 100 per cent,” said Gibson.

Although the Waratahs will again be missing Foley, they do have a number of players returning from injury to hopefully boost the side.

“Having Will Skelton and Jed Holloway back in the starting line-up is a real positive. Jed is coming off a lengthy layout and he’s really ready to get back on the field as well as Ned Hanigan who has missed the opening three games. They’ll bring a fresh energy to the side,” said Gibson.

“It will be a big game for the team with Sekope [Kepu] celebrating his 100th game for the NSW Waratahs along with Michael [Hooper] and Nick [Phipps] celebrating their 100th Super Rugby caps.”

Waratahs side to play Brumbies

1. Tom Robertson, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Dean Mumm, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Jack Dempsey, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Jed Holloway, 9. Nick Phipps, 10. Bryce Hegarty, 11. Rob Horne, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Israel Folau, 14. Reece Robinson, 15. Andrew Kellaway.

Reserves: 16. Hugh Roach, 17. Paddy Ryan, 18. David Lolohea, 19. David McDuling, 20. Ned Hanigan, 21. Michael Wells, 22. Jake Gordon, 23. David Horwitz.