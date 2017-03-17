Josh Dugan reveals talks with rugby union clubs

Kiwi enforcer Ma'a Nonu at it again with the shoulder charge

St George Illawarra star Josh Dugan has revealed speaking to overseas rugby union clubs as he deliberates where he will take his talents at the end of the NRL season.

While remaining in the NRL is his preferred option, Dugan went on the front foot on Thursday to boldly declare he has no shortage of destinations for his future.

Asked if rugby union was an option, Dugan told reporters: “I’m not going to rule anything out. I have spoken to clubs overseas, but my first goal is to stay in the NRL.

“I actually grew up playing rugby before I played rugby league. I could’ve played for (ACT) Brumbies when I was younger but I chose to play Harold (Matthews U/16s) for the Raiders.

“I’ve got a little bit of background. It wouldn’t be that hard a switch for me, I don’t think.”

However the 26-year-old did admit there were still some goals to achieve in rugby league, including winning his first grand final and the upcoming World Cup for Australia.

Dugan was a key contributor for the Kangaroos in their Four Nations triumph in November.

“I feel like I’m playing good footy. I’ve just come off a Four Nations tour which I felt like I played pretty well in that side,” he said.

“That’s my goal this year, to be there at the end of the year in the World Cup. For me it’s just about focusing week in, week out, playing good footy and the rest will hopefully fall into place.”

Dugan also hinted that his days as a centre in the Red V are over, saying he has worked hard with 2011 premiership-winning captain Ben Hornby at developing his passing game.

“I’ve been working on a fair bit with Benny Hornby all pre-season and just looking to keep improving. I think that’s showing in the last few weeks that I am trying,” he said.

“I feel like I’m a fullback – I’ve said that all along. The rest of that stuff, that’s up to my management and the club. But I’m a fullback.”

The Dragons face Cronulla in a local derby at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Sunday.