 

New Zealand vs South Africa: Cricket, second Test – Day 2 live scores

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    New Zealand v South Africa

    BASIN RESERVE, MARCH 16-20, 2017

    2nd Test - NZL v SAF

    		  
    New Zealand 1st Inn 268 All Out
    South Africa 1st Inn 3/41
    South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl
    Day 2, 1st Session
    South Africa Over:13.5  RR:2.96
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    JP Duminy* 9 16 2 0 56.25
    HM Amla 6 26 1 0 23.08
    New Zealand
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    C de Grandhomme* 6.5 3 14 1 2.05
    TG Southee 7.0 1 22 2 3.14
    Recent Overs:
    .  .  4  .  .  .  | 1  .  .  .  .  .  | .  4  .  1lb  4  |
    Last Wicket: Rabada, K, 9 (BWD:Southee)
    Current Partnership: 15 runs, 30 balls, RR:50.00

    For the second consecutive Test match, it was a tough start with the bat as 12 wickets fell on the first day between New Zealand and South Africa with the hosts holding the upper hand in Wellington by a slim margin. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 2 from 9am (AEDT).

    While the first Test in Dunedin saw a low and slow pitch make scoring difficult, it was the complete opposite at the Basin Reserve, as the sides were confronted with a green top.

    The Kiwis are understrength, with both Trent Boult and Ross Taylor on the sidelines with injury, although they did welcome back Tim Southee into the fold.

    Losing the toss and being sent in to bat almost landed a death blow for the Kiwis, who were quickly reduced to 3-21 thanks to some excellent bowling from Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, while Vernon Philander was also accurate but had no luck.

    The difficulties of playing pace brought JP Duminy into the equation throughout the day, who bowled excellently to pick up four wickets.

    For the hosts, a Henry Nicholls century got them out of danger. He ended up with 118, with some support from BJ Watling, who scored 34, and Tim Southee, who plundered 27 from just 30 balls.

    New Zealand finished with 268, which it seemed to be around par given the way the pitch played.

    In the six-over stint to stumps, the Proteas lost two early wickets. Given Duminy took four wickets, the pitch is likely to be a good one for turn at the end of the match, so a first innings lead of some description is vital for South Africa.

    With both openers back in the sheds, Hashim Amla will have to be the rock of the innings. Rabada was brought in as the night-watchman before stumps, but once he departs the middle order must knuckle down and still be batting at stumps.

    The pitch is likely to flatten out, making today and tomorrow the optimal time to bat. The Kiwis could build a big score on the back of that, so the pressure is on for South Africa to run up a lead first.

    Day 2 prediction
    The Kiwis are on top at the moment, but the Proteas will have a lead by stumps with a few wickets in hand.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the second day’s play in Wellington from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to leave a comment in the section below.

