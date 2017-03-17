Are we set for a Cavs vs Warriors rematch in the NBA finals?

The teams who clashed in last year’s NBA finals, the Cavaliers and the Warriors, have really tanked up in the second half of the season, acquiring the pieces needed to return to the biggest stage.

In fact, both squads made more moves than any other clubs considering they are already both heavy favourites in their respective conferences.

There was no blockbuster moves during the deadline more than a month ago, except for DeMarcus Cousins being traded to New Orleans from Sacramento. This was not considered relevant in the upcoming playoffs, since the Hornets are already bound to be eliminated in the post-season.

Cavs tanking

Way before the trade deadline, Cleveland already signed sharpshooter Kyle Korver via trade with the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for oft-used players Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy Jr and a protected first-round draft pick.

This move further bolstered the Cavs’ outside shooting prowess, and filled the void left by starting shooting guard JR Smith when he was still injured.

It did not stop for the Cavs when they signed veterans Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams, who were dropped by the Dallas Mavericks after the trade deadline. The arrival of Bogut was the perfect solution for the loss of Chris Andersen, who is out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, but the Aussie big man broke his leg in his first game and is out for the season.

LeBron James was extremely vocal that his team needed another playmaker, aside from himself and Kyrie Irving. He certainly got what he wished for through the acquisition of Deron Williams.

D-Will is a proven playmaker who can back up Irving’s point guard duties. Even though the former All-Star is not the same player he was years ago, after multiple injuries, he can still be tasked to create a play for the Cavs with their superstars sitting down.

Another critical move done was the signing of Derrick Williams off free agency. With Kevin Love injured until the playoffs, Williams can fill the four spot off the bench. The former second overall pick is regarded a draft bust, but he just hasn’t found a home in the NBA. His athleticism and offensive skills will be crucial for the Cavaliers now that they are trying to secure the #1 seed in the Eastern conference.

Warriors adjustment

The Golden State Warriors have lost Kevin Durant for the rest of the regular season, but he could suit up for the playoffs.

The once-dominant Warriors were caught reeling as they suffered their first losing streak of the season, along with a couple of other losses, which is very rare for the team. The new-look Warriors are no longer powered by the ‘strength in numbers’ slogan from the last two years, due to the loss of important players in exchange for Durant.

What used to be a team with solid bench players is now a powerhouse with four superstars but a young and inexperienced bench core.

To suppress the loss of KD, they hired seasoned veteran Matt Barnes, who has been a journeyman but can provide veteran leadership to the young guys on the bench. Even though he is also known for his temper and badboy antics, Barnes is still a versatile forward who can provide spark.

The rest of the league

The rest of the league are not just going to sit back and allow a rematch between the Cavs and the Warriors.

The resurging Boston Celtics are in for a deep playoff run, while the Toronto Raptors boosted their frontcourt with the acquisitions of Serge Ibaka and PJ Tucker – the latter serving as another LeBron stopper in the playoffs.

Out west, you cannot discount James Harden and the Houston Rockets, with their run-and-gun play. The Utah Jazz are also enjoying a great season, looking to enjoy playoff success.