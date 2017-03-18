2017 Golden Slipper: Racing live updates, blog, result

The eyes of the racing community will turn to Rosehill today for the 2017 Golden Slipper stakes, and picking the winner this year is going to be as hard as it’s been for quite a while. Join The Roar for all the live coverage and late mail from 4:30pm (AEDT).
Golden Slipper Day is one of the biggest events on the Australian racing calendar, but torrential rain in Sydney has put the world’s richest two-year-old Thoroughbred race under threat.
A forecast for between 20mm and 50mm of rain on Saturday before the race has put the race in danger of being called off, but officials will wait until the very last minute before a decision is made.
As it stands, the racing track is a borderline heavy 10, and the sodden track will undoubtedly shape the outcome of the race.
Houtzen is the favourite following an excellent 2017 so far, with wins in the Magic Millions and at Eagle Farm, the latter while carrying 63kg.
The wide gate is always a concern; however, her Magic Millions triumph – a race which also featured Slipper runners Madeenaty and Chauffeur – came despite drawing the widest barrier (21).
However, the wet track could draw her back to the playing field, with money coming in for both Frolic and Catchy on the weekend.
Frolic’s recent form has been impressive, with a stunning run two weeks ago at the Reisling Stakes over red-hot favourite She Will Reign particularly noteworthy.
The 1200m distance won’t trouble her in the least, and after jockey Tommy Berry’s brilliant outside-rail ride at Reisling, you wouldn’t put it past them bringing home the bacon again at Rosehill.
As for She Will Reign, well, her Reisling defeat has pushed her out of favouritism for the first time in a long while, but while there remain doubts over her ability to go the distance, she’s a proven quantity in the wet and should be amongst the leaders again.
Wet Slippers have historically been won by those settling in the back half of the field rather than setting the pace, and that suits Catchy perfectly.
The two-year-old has form on her side, producing a barnstorming comeback to win the Diamond Stakes in February, and she is rightly listed as one of the favourites here.
Prediction
1. Frolic
2. Catchy
3. Houtzen
4. She Will Reign
4:41pm
Tim Miller said | 4:41pm | ! Report
So, the final results:
1. She Will Reign
2. Frolic
3. Tulip
4. Menari
So after coming in as favourite and holding a lead for much of the race, Houtzen fails to place. The conditions were really against her. They suited She Will Reign perfectly.
4:39pm
Tim Miller said | 4:39pm | ! Report
A protest has been upheld and Tulip is now third over Menari.
4:35pm
Tim Miller said | 4:35pm | ! Report
Emotional win for trainer Gary Portelli and jockey Ben Melham. The horse owned by carpenters, electricians, nurses and landscapers has won the $3.5 million race. It’s another sporting fairytale- Leicester City, Western Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, Chicago Cubs and now She Will Reign.
4:28pm
Tim Miller said | 4:28pm | ! Report
So, the race. Whew. Houtzen took out the early lead as we expected, with Teaspoon on the outside. She Will Reign herself settled in fourth from the 550m mark, hugging the rail. It was neck in neck at the final turn, but with 300 metres to go, she took the lead and from there never looked like losing. What a performance. What a Slipper. And the celebrations from the sideline are just as extraordinary.
4:24pm
Tim Miller said | 4:24pm | ! Report
It was the wettest track we’ve seen in a while, but what a story. She Will Reign, the $20,000 filly- the cheapest in the race today. Frolic comes in second, and Menari third and Tulip fourth. But the story of the day is She Will Reign. What a run.
4:19pm
Tim Miller said | 4:19pm | ! Report
She Will Reign wins the Golden Slipper!