2017 Golden Slipper: Start time, date, field, live stream, TV, how to watch

The 2017 edition of the Golden Slipper will be raced on Saturday, March 18 at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney.

There is a total of nine races at Rosehill Racecourse on the day, with the Golden Slipper being the seventh race of the day. The Golden Slipper will be raced at 4:30pm AEDT.

Those looking to live stream the race through computer, mobile or tablet should go to the Racing NSW website where racing is shown live.

If you are watching live on TV, the day’s racing will broadcast through Foxtel on Sky Racing 1 (channel 526).

2017 Golden Slipper field

No. Horse Weight Barrier Jockey Trainer 1 Pariah 56.5 4 Blake Shinn Peter and Paul Snowden 2 Veranillo 56.5 11 Brenton Avdulla John O’Shea 3 Trapeze Artist 56.5 5 Tim Clark Gerald Ryan 4 Single Bullet 56.5 3 Tye Angland Gary Portelli 5 Diamond Tathagata 56.5 7 Glyn Schofield Mark Newnham 6 Trekking 56.5 18 William Buick John O’Shea 7 Invader 56.5 15 Hugh Bowman Peter and Paul Snowden 8 Menari 56.5 1 Corey Brown Gerald Ryan 9 Catchy 54.5 8 Craig Williams David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig 10 Formality 54.5 2 Ryan Moore David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig 11 Tulip 54.5 10 Kerrin McEvoy David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig 12 She Will Reign 54.5 13 Ben Melham Gary Portelli 13 Frolic 54.5 17 Tommy Berry Michael Freedman 14 Teaspoon 54.5 14 Zac Purton Michael Freedman 15 Houtzen 54.5 16 Jeff Lloyd Toby Edmonds 16 Madeenaty 54.5 9 Regan Bayliss David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig 17E Chauffeur 56.5 19 Josh Parr David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig 18E Showtime 56.5 6 tbc Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes 19E The Mission 56.5 12 tbc Paul Perry

The race goes for a little over a minute, with the average winning time being roughly one minute, nine seconds.

Houtzen is the favourite to win the race, though only narrowly, at $4.40, with Catchy ($5) and She Will Reign ($6) also in the mix for favouritism.

The Golden Slipper was first held in 1957 and has been raced annually since then. It was first won by Todman in that year. The most recent winner, in 2016, was Capitalist.