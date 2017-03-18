2017 Golden Slipper: Start time, date, field, live stream, TV, how to watch

The 2017 edition of the Golden Slipper will be raced on Saturday, March 18 at Rosehill Racecourse in Sydney.
There is a total of nine races at Rosehill Racecourse on the day, with the Golden Slipper being the seventh race of the day. The Golden Slipper will be raced at 4:30pm AEDT.
Those looking to live stream the race through computer, mobile or tablet should go to the Racing NSW website where racing is shown live.
If you are watching live on TV, the day’s racing will broadcast through Foxtel on Sky Racing 1 (channel 526).
2017 Golden Slipper field
|No.
|Horse
|Weight
|Barrier
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Pariah
|56.5
|4
|Blake Shinn
|Peter and Paul Snowden
|2
|Veranillo
|56.5
|11
|Brenton Avdulla
|John O’Shea
|3
|Trapeze Artist
|56.5
|5
|Tim Clark
|Gerald Ryan
|4
|Single Bullet
|56.5
|3
|Tye Angland
|Gary Portelli
|5
|Diamond Tathagata
|56.5
|7
|Glyn Schofield
|Mark Newnham
|6
|Trekking
|56.5
|18
|William Buick
|John O’Shea
|7
|Invader
|56.5
|15
|Hugh Bowman
|Peter and Paul Snowden
|8
|Menari
|56.5
|1
|Corey Brown
|Gerald Ryan
|9
|Catchy
|54.5
|8
|Craig Williams
|David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
|10
|Formality
|54.5
|2
|Ryan Moore
|David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
|11
|Tulip
|54.5
|10
|Kerrin McEvoy
|David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
|12
|She Will Reign
|54.5
|13
|Ben Melham
|Gary Portelli
|13
|Frolic
|54.5
|17
|Tommy Berry
|Michael Freedman
|14
|Teaspoon
|54.5
|14
|Zac Purton
|Michael Freedman
|15
|Houtzen
|54.5
|16
|Jeff Lloyd
|Toby Edmonds
|16
|Madeenaty
|54.5
|9
|Regan Bayliss
|David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
|17E
|Chauffeur
|56.5
|19
|Josh Parr
|David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig
|18E
|Showtime
|56.5
|6
|tbc
|Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes
|19E
|The Mission
|56.5
|12
|tbc
|Paul Perry
The race goes for a little over a minute, with the average winning time being roughly one minute, nine seconds.
Houtzen is the favourite to win the race, though only narrowly, at $4.40, with Catchy ($5) and She Will Reign ($6) also in the mix for favouritism.
The Golden Slipper was first held in 1957 and has been raced annually since then. It was first won by Todman in that year. The most recent winner, in 2016, was Capitalist.