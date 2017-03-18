Demons dream of grand final berth after smashing Dockers 70-16

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Melbourne Demons were far too strong for the Fremantle Dockers at Casey Fields, winning by an AFLW record 54 points – 11.4.70 defeated 2.4.16.

The Demons were playing for a chance at the grand final and needed a big win to get the percentage required to leapfrog the Adelaide Crows.

The 54 point win was not enough for the Demons to get the percentage however they are ahead of the Crows who will play tomorrow against the Collingwood Magpies.

Fremantle was playing catch up from the opening bounce as the Demons kicked a goal within the first two minutes of the game, Fremantle answered back quickly but then the Demons again responded and kicked the next four goals to go into the first break 18 points in front.

The Dockers who were missing their captain who was a withdrawal late on Thursday night due to a hamstring injury were just not strong enough, they put up a good fight at times and really pressured the Demons well throughout.

With Melbourne needing the win and by a big margin they were trying to just get the scores on the board and were doing it freely and accurately, not kicking a behind until the start of the final quarter.

Elise O’Dea was impressive for the Demons collecting 24 disposals, While Catherine Phillips was also big for the Demons picking up 17 disposals and kicking 2 straight goals.

Fremantle was led by Dana Hooker but they had too few scoring options up forward and they were just unable to get enough of the ball to get their forwards in a position to score enough.

Fremantle finish the season with just the 1 win from their 7 games. Melbourne now play a waiting game to see if the Magpies are able to beat the Adelaide Crows and help the Demons get through to the Grand Final.

Final score

Melbourne Demons 11.4.70

Fremantle Dockers 2.4.16

Disposals

Melbourne 270, Fremantle 159

Clearances

Melbourne 20, Fremantle 14

Inside 50s

Melbourne 34, Fremantle 23

Marks inside 50

Melbourne 12, Fremantle 2

Contested possessions

Melbourne 119, Fremantle 91