Floyd all but confirms Vegas fight with McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has all-but confirmed his showdown with Conor McGregor is set for Las Vegas on June 10.

Reports have suggested that the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Sin City has been reserved on that date. Mayweather has stated that “At the moment no papers have been signed but I hope that the fight will take place in June. I would like to give the people a show with the world of MMA against the world of boxing”

Mayweather is used to fighitng at the famous MGM Grand Arena but the T-Mobile Arena has the capacity to hold 3000 more fans. UFC president Dana White has claimed that there is too much money on the table for a fight not to happen.

With Roy Jones Jr and Anderson Silva looking to agree to terms on the undercard, this well could be the biggest fight of all time in any discipline.

Mayweather has called McGregor a ‘bitch’ due to the constant bantering between the pair for the build up of this potential fight. But due to the huge egos on both sides and the fact they come from different sports, there have been many hurdles to overcome.

Fans have not lost their enthusiasm for the super fight, however, and the event could be the biggest payday in the history of either sport.

If Mayweather is successful in coming out of retirement and gaining a win, his fight record will become 50-0 – the most successful undefeated streak in boxing history – beating Rocky Marciano’s of 49-0.

Mcgregor hasn’t been seen since his blistering knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in November, one that preceded his 10-month hiatus.

I for one am hoping that this does go ahead so it showcase the best talent in the fighting world. I am just praying that it won’t be a one round farce like some many other anticapted and crossover fights of the past.