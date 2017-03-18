GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

For two teams whose squads promised so much for the inaugural AFLW competition, only pride is on the line for the final game of the season. The GWS Giants host the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval – join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:10pm AEDT.

In fact the loser of the match will take the unwanted title as AFLW’s first ever wooden-spooners.

Clearly, the absence of marquee Katie Brennan for the majority of the season has hurt the Dogs, and they’ve struggled to consistently get on the scoreboard as a result.

After being one of the first AFLW clubs, a last placed finish would really hurt the Dogs, and they’ll be trying everything in their power to ensure that doesn’t happen.

However the Giants can’t afford to lay down either.

With the success of the AFL men’s side and now the success of the netball side, the Giants’ AFLW won’t want to become the weak chink the in the Greater Western Sydney armour.

Phoebe McWilliams played a lone hand up forward last weekend for the Giants and with six goals, is her side’s leading goal-kicker by some margin.

Prediction

With a Grand Final berth out of the equation, both coaches will throw caution to the wind and try a few things in a bid to play the quality footy that has eluded these sides all season.

The Doggies should have too much depth through the middle through Blackburn, Kearney and Lambert, and should win by 15 points.

