GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

For two teams whose squads promised so much for the inaugural AFLW competition, only pride is on the line for the final game of the season. The GWS Giants host the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval – join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:10pm AEDT.
In fact the loser of the match will take the unwanted title as AFLW’s first ever wooden-spooners.
Clearly, the absence of marquee Katie Brennan for the majority of the season has hurt the Dogs, and they’ve struggled to consistently get on the scoreboard as a result.
After being one of the first AFLW clubs, a last placed finish would really hurt the Dogs, and they’ll be trying everything in their power to ensure that doesn’t happen.
However the Giants can’t afford to lay down either.
With the success of the AFL men’s side and now the success of the netball side, the Giants’ AFLW won’t want to become the weak chink the in the Greater Western Sydney armour.
Phoebe McWilliams played a lone hand up forward last weekend for the Giants and with six goals, is her side’s leading goal-kicker by some margin.
Prediction
With a Grand Final berth out of the equation, both coaches will throw caution to the wind and try a few things in a bid to play the quality footy that has eluded these sides all season.
The Doggies should have too much depth through the middle through Blackburn, Kearney and Lambert, and should win by 15 points.
8:19pm
Josh said | 8:19pm | ! Report
No further scores with only five minutes left in the third quarter.
Leading disposal winners:
14 – Jess Dal Pos (GWS)
13 – Ellie Blackburn (WB)
12 – Emma Kearney (WB)
11 – Emma Swanson (GWS)
Nice and neat disposal count there, thanks girls!
8:15pm
Josh said | 8:15pm | ! Report
It looked like GWS’s Jess Bibby copped a knee to the middle of the back. She’s in visible pain, but playing on.
8:12pm
Josh said | 8:12pm | ! Report
GOAL DOGS
Lambert took the mark over the back of the pack, very close to the goal line but on a tight angle.
Luckily, she was able to waltz around onto her right foot and snapped it through.
10 inside 50s in a row the Western Bulldogs and now danger signs for the Giants.
GWS 13 – WB 24
8:10pm
Josh said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Meg McDonald HITS THE POST!
A really good build-up from the Dogs led to the mark by McDonald, but her shot thudded into the post, half way up.
GWS 13 – WB 18
8:09pm
Josh said | 8:09pm | ! Report
We’re back for the second half. Dogs lead by just four points.
7:53pm
Josh said | 7:53pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
GWS 2.1.13 trail WB 2.5.17
Well, who would’ve thought that the Dogs would lead after the Giants kick two in succession?
Strong comeback from the tri-colours and it will be interesting to see if that continues in the second half.
7:51pm
Josh said | 7:51pm | ! Report
GOAL DOGS
Gogos gets a free kick right in front courtesy of a holding the ball decision, and this time she doesn’t waste the opportunity.
Dogs dominating right now.
GWS 13 – WB 17
7:49pm
Josh said | 7:49pm | ! Report
GOAL DOGS
Kristy Lamb gets the Dogs’ first goal! Finally, the Doggies are on the board. From the stoppage, Lamb grab the loose ball, but with her back to goal, had to wheel around onto her left boot and it had the legs!
GWS 13 – WB 11
7:47pm
Josh said | 7:47pm | ! Report
POST DOGS
Brilliant play by Lochland as she swoops on the loose ball, but her snap thunders into the post.
7:45pm
Josh said | 7:45pm | ! Report
A very generous 50m penalty gets Gogos within scoring distance, but she misses to the left.
Then on the rebound, Blackburn is given the same treatment, however the result is the same as well. Two behinds to the Dogs that should’ve been goals.
Blackburn has 5.11 for the season now.
GWS 13 – WB 4
7:41pm
Josh said | 7:41pm | ! Report
Those goals add an interesting twist to this contest. The Giants have shown they’ve been content to play the ball slowly and keep possession where possible, so the Doggies will need to change something so their play isn’t dictated by the Giants.