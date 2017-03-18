 

GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs: AFLW live scores, blog

Josh Roar Pro

By , Josh is a Roar Pro

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

23 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    For two teams whose squads promised so much for the inaugural AFLW competition, only pride is on the line for the final game of the season. The GWS Giants host the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval – join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:10pm AEDT.

    In fact the loser of the match will take the unwanted title as AFLW’s first ever wooden-spooners.

    Clearly, the absence of marquee Katie Brennan for the majority of the season has hurt the Dogs, and they’ve struggled to consistently get on the scoreboard as a result.

    After being one of the first AFLW clubs, a last placed finish would really hurt the Dogs, and they’ll be trying everything in their power to ensure that doesn’t happen.

    However the Giants can’t afford to lay down either.

    With the success of the AFL men’s side and now the success of the netball side, the Giants’ AFLW won’t want to become the weak chink the in the Greater Western Sydney armour.

    Phoebe McWilliams played a lone hand up forward last weekend for the Giants and with six goals, is her side’s leading goal-kicker by some margin.

    Prediction
    With a Grand Final berth out of the equation, both coaches will throw caution to the wind and try a few things in a bid to play the quality footy that has eluded these sides all season.

    The Doggies should have too much depth through the middle through Blackburn, Kearney and Lambert, and should win by 15 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 7:10pm AEDT.

    Reckon you know your Aussie rules pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 AFL tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!