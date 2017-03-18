Hurricanes humble Highlanders 41-15

Blues put on the razzle dazzle but Crusaders pull out another comeback

The Hurricanes took a home-field win over a depleted Highlanders side 41-15 on Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders competed very well in the first half and even hit the lead. The second half also promised a strong competitive contest with the scores at 17-15 at one stage.

The Hurricanes though were relentless and never took their foot off the pedal. Their class, as a result, proved too much for the Highlanders to handle.

Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape, in particular, devastating with the footy in hand, the Hurricanes were just too clinical.

Ther Highlanders, despite competing well, lacked the class to make a game of this in the second half.

At full strength, the Highlanders should prove more formidable opposition.

Final score

Hurricanes 41

Highlanders 15