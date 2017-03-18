Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Atletico keeper pulls off amazing triple save: 'How did that not go in'

Melbourne City will be looking to keep the Newcastle Jets out of the top six when they meet at AAMI Park. Join The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.

A win for Melbourne City would secure them third spot on the table for another week, and keep Newcastle Jets from coming closer to qualifying for the knockout phase of the tournament.

City are coming off a 3-2 win over ninth-placed Central Coast Mariners, in a game which saw them narrowly avoid disaster.

Melbourne gave up a two-goal lead in two minutes after going ahead via Bruno Fornaroli and an own-goal from Nick Montgomery.

Fornaroli would come to the rescue for his side once again and get the winner in the 64th minute, as City held on to get all three points.

Melbourne have been dealt a huge blow, with Fernando Brandan’s anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained at training will see him miss 12 months of football.

Despite struggling in recent seasons, Newcastle Jets are still very much in the race to make the six, sitting three-points outside the six with five matches left to play.

Further, Newcastle’s poor form seems to improve against City, the Jets have won three of their past five games against Melbourne.

The Jets’ defence will be weakened by Jason Hoffman’s absence due to suspension, however goalkeeper Jack Duncan finally returns from injury.

The last time these two sides played was in January. Andrew Nabbout scored twice for the Jets, before Fornaroli responded for Melbourne in the 69th minute. Despite the pressure, Newcastle were able to hang on to capture all three points.

Prediction

Newcastle has proven to be a thorn in City’s side in recent fixtures, however Melbourne will be at home and have the momentum behind them. The Jets are on poor form defensively, and the loss of fullback Hoffman doesn’t help matters. Expect City to finally get some revenge.

Melbourne City 2 – 0 Newcastle Jets

Join The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.