Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City will be looking to keep the Newcastle Jets out of the top six when they meet at AAMI Park. Join The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for live scores and commentary.
A win for Melbourne City would secure them third spot on the table for another week, and keep Newcastle Jets from coming closer to qualifying for the knockout phase of the tournament.
City are coming off a 3-2 win over ninth-placed Central Coast Mariners, in a game which saw them narrowly avoid disaster.
Melbourne gave up a two-goal lead in two minutes after going ahead via Bruno Fornaroli and an own-goal from Nick Montgomery.
Fornaroli would come to the rescue for his side once again and get the winner in the 64th minute, as City held on to get all three points.
Melbourne have been dealt a huge blow, with Fernando Brandan’s anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained at training will see him miss 12 months of football.
Despite struggling in recent seasons, Newcastle Jets are still very much in the race to make the six, sitting three-points outside the six with five matches left to play.
Further, Newcastle’s poor form seems to improve against City, the Jets have won three of their past five games against Melbourne.
The Jets’ defence will be weakened by Jason Hoffman’s absence due to suspension, however goalkeeper Jack Duncan finally returns from injury.
The last time these two sides played was in January. Andrew Nabbout scored twice for the Jets, before Fornaroli responded for Melbourne in the 69th minute. Despite the pressure, Newcastle were able to hang on to capture all three points.
Prediction
Newcastle has proven to be a thorn in City’s side in recent fixtures, however Melbourne will be at home and have the momentum behind them. The Jets are on poor form defensively, and the loss of fullback Hoffman doesn’t help matters. Expect City to finally get some revenge.
Melbourne City 2 – 0 Newcastle Jets
8:21pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:21pm | ! Report
24′ – The pace of the game has slowed down significantly, neither side playing with any real intensity.
MELBOURNE CITY 1 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:18pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:18pm | ! Report
21′ – City have enjoyed 72 percent of the possession thus far, every time the Jets get the ball they just give it away.
MELBOURNE CITY 1 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:16pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:16pm | ! Report
19′ – Melbourne have dominated the possession, and are doing well to move the ball around. Newcastle not pressing as much as they were earlier.
MELBOURNE CITY 1 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:13pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:13pm | ! Report
16′ – The Jets must really be regretting not taking their early chance, Nabbout in particular. They haven’t responded well to the goal thus far.
MELBOURNE CITY 1 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:13pm
SonOfLordy said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Lot of empty seats
8:09pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:09pm | ! Report
12′ – GOAL MELBOURNE CITY
Tim Cahill scores via a header. Are we surprised?
Rose’s cross is picture perfect, Duncan got a touch to it but it was enough.
MELBOURNE CITY 1 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:06pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:06pm | ! Report
10′ – Fornaroli looks to split the defence with a run, but he overruns the ball and Jackson does well to clear.
MELBOURNE CITY 0 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:04pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:04pm | ! Report
8′ – Newcastle are pressing well now, and doing well to take charge of this must-win game.
A slow start from City by their standards.
MELBOURNE CITY 0 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
8:02pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 8:02pm | ! Report
5′ – WHAT A CHANCE!
Nabbout gets the ball and goes one-on-one with the keeper, and ends up knocking the ball wide!
What a wasted chance! He really should have scored from there!
MELBOURNE CITY 0 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
7:59pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:59pm | ! Report
3′ – City are pressing early, and going well to put pressure on the Jets defence as they look to play the ball out from the back.
MELBOURNE CITY 0 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS
7:57pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 7:57pm | ! Report
0′ – Newcastle Jets kick-off to get this game underway.
MELBOURNE CITY 0 – 0 NEWCASTLE JETS