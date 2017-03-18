Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Melbourne Demons and the Fremantle Dockers will go head to head to kick off the final season of the AFL Women’s competition. Join The Roar from 4:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and a blog of the match.

After an exciting first six weeks of the competition it all comes down to this final round for the clubs.

The Melbourne Demons overcame a spirited game from Adelaide in a battle of two of the best teams in the competition, Fremantle have struggled all season long winning just the one game last weekend against Carlton.

The match could have big implications for the makeup of the grand final, Brisbane has already booked a spot in the final, but the other team will likely come down to either the Melbourne Demons or the Adelaide Crows.

With Adelaide well on top in percentage Melbourne will either need a big win over the Dockers or for the Crows to get beaten in their final game.

Fremantle will be hoping to get the win and not finish off the inaugural season at the bottom of the ladder.

The news of captain Kara Donnellan being withdrawn from the squad Thursday night will make things harder for the Dockers. Vice Captain Kirby Bentley will be leading the side out for their final clash.

The competition has been a huge success for the AFL and women’s sport in Australia and knowing that it could be the final time both teams play this year they will want to go out with a bang.

Prediction

With the stakes being so high for the Demons and the fact Fremantle is missing its leader I feel Melbourne will be too strong.

Can they get the big win needed to catch up to the Adelaide percentage and take second spot? Probably not.

Melbourne Demons by fifteen points

Join The Roar this afternoon from 4:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.