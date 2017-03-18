Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons and the Fremantle Dockers will go head to head to kick off the final season of the AFL Women’s competition. Join The Roar from 4:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and a blog of the match.
After an exciting first six weeks of the competition it all comes down to this final round for the clubs.
The Melbourne Demons overcame a spirited game from Adelaide in a battle of two of the best teams in the competition, Fremantle have struggled all season long winning just the one game last weekend against Carlton.
The match could have big implications for the makeup of the grand final, Brisbane has already booked a spot in the final, but the other team will likely come down to either the Melbourne Demons or the Adelaide Crows.
With Adelaide well on top in percentage Melbourne will either need a big win over the Dockers or for the Crows to get beaten in their final game.
Fremantle will be hoping to get the win and not finish off the inaugural season at the bottom of the ladder.
The news of captain Kara Donnellan being withdrawn from the squad Thursday night will make things harder for the Dockers. Vice Captain Kirby Bentley will be leading the side out for their final clash.
The competition has been a huge success for the AFL and women’s sport in Australia and knowing that it could be the final time both teams play this year they will want to go out with a bang.
Prediction
With the stakes being so high for the Demons and the fact Fremantle is missing its leader I feel Melbourne will be too strong.
Can they get the big win needed to catch up to the Adelaide percentage and take second spot? Probably not.
Melbourne Demons by fifteen points
Join The Roar this afternoon from 4:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.
5:18pm
Taylah Angel has left the ground for Fremantle with an apparent foot injury, really struggling to move freely.
5:16pm
Fremantle had it up forward but a sloppy piece of play ends in what could of been a certain score into a Melbourne turnover.
Melbourne 8.0.48 Fremantle 2.3.15
3:20 left in the first half.
5:14pm
Daisey Pearce passes it off to Newman who runs to the 20m mark and kicks it through for the Demons 8th straight goal of the game.
Melbourne 8.0.48 Fremantle 2.3.15
5:30 remains in the 1st half.
5:12pm
Stacey Barr has a shot at goal but she too is wide for the Dockers and it goes through for a behind.
Melbourne 7.0.42 Fremantle 2.3.15
6:30 left in the first half.
5:12pm
Deliberate paid against the Demons, and the Dockers are in a position to score.
Kirby Bentley plays on though and makes a mess of the play and it goes through for a behind.
Fremantle manages to get a turn over and take another shot but again it is wide.
Melbourne 7.0.42 Fremantle 2.2.14
5:08pm
Great tackle from the Demons, ends in a free kick which leads to a mark and easy goal to Berry.
Melbourne 7.0.42 Fremantle 2.0.12
11:00 left in the second quarter.
5:05pm
Goal Demons
Alyssa Misfud kicks her 2nd for the game and they extend their lead back out to 24.
Melbourne 6.0.36 Fremantle 2.0.12
13:16 remain in the first half.
5:04pm
Blatant deliberate kick out of bounds from Fremantle and Melbourne gets the free kick.