New Zealand vs South Africa: Cricket, second Test – Day 3 live scores

New Zealand have their backs to the wall in the second Test against South Africa but will look to come out firing with the bat and get themselves back into a favourable position on Day 3. Join The Roar for live scores from 9am (AEDT).

After the low and slow deck in Dunedin for the first Test, it was green and suited to the pace bowlers when the sides rocked up to the Basin Reserve, and while it flattened out on Day 2 for the Proteas, New Zealand struggled after being asked to bat first.

Only a Henry Nicholls century got their first innings to a respectable total, after being 3 for 21 at one point and looking like they would be doing well to scrape in three figures.

The Kiwis ended up making 268 with Nicholls getting 118 of them, before the Proteas finished the day two wickets down after a six over period to stumps.

South Africa were much stronger with the bat on Day 2 although they were 6 for 94 at one point, with the top order losing wickets at regular intervals. While all of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Faf Du Plessis made double figures, they couldn’t go on with it and the Proteas were severely compromised with Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner running through them.

Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock would offer the resistance though as they finished Day 2 on 89 and 91 respectively. The pair rotated strike well and frustrated the Kiwis, with De Kock also getting quite aggressive later in his innings.

They showed runs can be made and with Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel both sitting in the 30’s and not out at stumps, it was a tough finish to the day for New Zealand, with the tourists sitting on 9 for 349 with a lead of 81.

Day 3 prediction

The Proteas have one wicket left, but every run Philander and Morkel can add will be important.

From there, it all comes down to how the Kiwis bat. The pitch has flattened, but they will feel they missed a trick yesterday and unless they apply themselves could end up in a pretty ordinary position.

Kane Williamson missed out in the first innings though, so expect him to go big and the Kiwis to be back in front but still in a tough position by stumps.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the third day’s play in Wellington from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.