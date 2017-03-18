Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights host the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 3 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:30pm (AEDT).
For the first time since Round 7 last year, the Knights will go into the match on the back of a win, after their victory at home over the Titans last week.
Souths also had their first win of the season last week, against Manly.
Both teams lost in the opening round – the Knights went down in a close match against the Warriors in New Zealand, while Souths were well beaten by the Tigers at ANZ Stadium.
Neither side has any injury concerns from last week and could go into the match with unchanged line-ups, with the Bunnies favourites.
The Rabbitohs’ new look spine of Alex Johnston, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Robbie Farah and Damien Cook combined well last week, especially in the last 20 minutes, and Johnston scored two tries. Farah will be playing his 250th NRL game this week.
For the Knights, popular winger Nathan Ross will be looking to continue his good form after scoring two tries against the Titans last week.
Former Sea Eagle Jamie Buhrer already appears to have had a positive influence, both on and off the field since joining Newcastle this season.
Prediction
Souths should be too strong, but Newcastle will be competitive for most of the match.
Rabbitohs by 10.
Join The Roar from 4:30pm (AEDT) for score updates and debate in our live blog.
5:14pm
John Coomer said | 5:14pm | ! Report
36’ Reynolds grubbers it into touch on the last. Cook now on for the Rabbitohs. Knights scrum feed 10 metres out from their own line.
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
5:13pm
John Coomer said | 5:13pm | ! Report
35’ Souths scrum feed near their own 20 metre line.
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
5:11pm
John Coomer said | 5:11pm | ! Report
33’ Another Souths knock on! Their handling has been as poor as their discipline today so far. Knights scrum feed 20 metres out from their own line.
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
5:10pm
John Coomer said | 5:10pm | ! Report
32’ Mistake from the Knights in the restart set. Souths in possession 20 metres out!
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
5:09pm
John Coomer said | 5:09pm | ! Report
31’ What a turnaround in this game and Souths only have themselves to blame after conceding unnecessary penalties.
The Knights just used their numbers for Peter Mata’utia to score out wide. Hodkinson misses the conversion.
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
5:07pm
John Coomer said | 5:07pm | ! Report
30’ Try (Newcastle). Peter Mata’utia!
Newcastle 10
Souths 10
Kick to come.
5:10pm
AGO74 said | 5:10pm | ! Report
Good game. Knights showing ticker. Last year they’d have packed it in at 10 nil.
5:06pm
John Coomer said | 5:06pm | ! Report
29’ High shot from Hunt on Elliot and he’s off for a concussion test. Penalty to Newcastle on halfway.
Poor discipline from the Rabbitohs is costing them. Hunt is on report along with Burgess, who is also still in the sin bin.
Newcastle 6
Souths 10