Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights host the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 3 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:30pm (AEDT).

For the first time since Round 7 last year, the Knights will go into the match on the back of a win, after their victory at home over the Titans last week.

Souths also had their first win of the season last week, against Manly.

Both teams lost in the opening round – the Knights went down in a close match against the Warriors in New Zealand, while Souths were well beaten by the Tigers at ANZ Stadium.

Neither side has any injury concerns from last week and could go into the match with unchanged line-ups, with the Bunnies favourites.

The Rabbitohs’ new look spine of Alex Johnston, Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Robbie Farah and Damien Cook combined well last week, especially in the last 20 minutes, and Johnston scored two tries. Farah will be playing his 250th NRL game this week.

For the Knights, popular winger Nathan Ross will be looking to continue his good form after scoring two tries against the Titans last week.

Former Sea Eagle Jamie Buhrer already appears to have had a positive influence, both on and off the field since joining Newcastle this season.

Prediction

Souths should be too strong, but Newcastle will be competitive for most of the match.

Rabbitohs by 10.

Join The Roar from 4:30pm (AEDT) for score updates and debate in our live blog.