North Queensland Cowboys vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys are looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they host the Manly Sea Eagles. Join The Roar from 9pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Coming off a thrilling golden point win over Queensland rivals the Brisbane Broncos, the Cowboys will be looking for a more decisive win over a struggling Manly side.

Johnathan Thurston came to rescue again, kicking a picture-perfect field goal to give his side the 21-10 win in North Queensland’s second golden point win in as many games.

The Cowboys are less than 100 per cent, with Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo, Lachlan Coote and Antonio Winterstein missing this clash, leaving both the pack and backline exposed.

Nate Myles will be looking to expose these gaps when he leads his forwards in a must-win game for Manly.

The Cowboys are off to a good start this year, undefeated to day with a 20-16 win over the Canberra Raiders and a golden point win over the Brisbane Broncos last weekend.

Manly, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the scale – they lost to the Eels 12-20 in Round 1, and the Rabbitohs 18-38 in Round 2.

Despite losing two in a row, the Sea Eagles do have the quality to win this game.

The Trbojevic brothers look dangerous every time they get the ball and if Daly Cherry-Evans can find some space he will give the Cowboys a lot to think about.

Prediction

Manly have struggled to get the ball they need to give the likes of Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic space, and with the Cowboys averaging a completion rate of 81 per cent, it’s not like their making many mistakes.

If North Queensland can continue to control the ball, they should get their third straight win.

Cowboys by 8

