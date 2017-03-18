North Queensland Cowboys vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys are looking to maintain their unbeaten run when they host the Manly Sea Eagles. Join The Roar from 9pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
Coming off a thrilling golden point win over Queensland rivals the Brisbane Broncos, the Cowboys will be looking for a more decisive win over a struggling Manly side.
Johnathan Thurston came to rescue again, kicking a picture-perfect field goal to give his side the 21-10 win in North Queensland’s second golden point win in as many games.
The Cowboys are less than 100 per cent, with Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo, Lachlan Coote and Antonio Winterstein missing this clash, leaving both the pack and backline exposed.
Nate Myles will be looking to expose these gaps when he leads his forwards in a must-win game for Manly.
The Cowboys are off to a good start this year, undefeated to day with a 20-16 win over the Canberra Raiders and a golden point win over the Brisbane Broncos last weekend.
Manly, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the scale – they lost to the Eels 12-20 in Round 1, and the Rabbitohs 18-38 in Round 2.
Despite losing two in a row, the Sea Eagles do have the quality to win this game.
The Trbojevic brothers look dangerous every time they get the ball and if Daly Cherry-Evans can find some space he will give the Cowboys a lot to think about.
Prediction
Manly have struggled to get the ball they need to give the likes of Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic space, and with the Cowboys averaging a completion rate of 81 per cent, it’s not like their making many mistakes.
If North Queensland can continue to control the ball, they should get their third straight win.
Cowboys by 8
Join The Roar from 9pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
9:46pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:46pm | ! Report
HALF TIME: North Queensland Cowboys 8 – 14 Manly Sea Eagles
9:46pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:46pm | ! Report
40′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Walker makes it three from three and Manly lead by six at half time.
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 14
9:45pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:45pm | ! Report
39′ – TRY SEA EAGLES
Thurston’s kick is poor and Trbojevic picks it up and runs the distance of the field to put Manly ahead before half time!
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 12
9:42pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:42pm | ! Report
38′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Walker does well from the sideline, and once again we are back to even.
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 8
9:41pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:41pm | ! Report
36′ – TRY SEA EAGLES
Taufua puts the ball down after a great kick by Cherry-Evans.
Two big kicks from Cherry-Evans have lead to a try!
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 6
9:40pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:40pm | ! Report
35′ – 40/20!
Cherry-Evans kicks to perfection and have a great chance to turn the momentum of the game around to their side.
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 2
9:38pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:38pm | ! Report
32′ – The Cowboys are piling on the pressure, as Manly struggle to get anything going when they do have the ball.
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 2
9:35pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 9:35pm | ! Report
30′ – Uate losses the ball and the Cowboys have a chance to go ahead by even further!
COWBOYS 8
SEA EAGLES 2