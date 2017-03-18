Waratahs vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Blues put on the razzle dazzle but Crusaders pull out another comeback

The Waratahs and Brumbies will clash tonight in an emotional first iteration of the Dan Vickerman Cup while the pressure of a possible eviction from the competition hangs overhead. Catch all the thrilling live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 7:45pm (AEDT).

Following the tragic passing of Vickerman earlier in the year, the two sides have put together the memorial Cup in his honour in what is Australian rugby’s premier rivalry, one that Vickerman took part in countless times.

Both sides have had less than ideal beginnings to their campaign in 2017, sharing just two wins from six games between them in what has been a horror start for the Australian Conference as a whole.

The Tahs are fresh off a winless two-game tour of South Africa, going down to the Sharks and Lions, sitting only ahead of the Rebels from the Australasian group.

The Brumbies also only have one win to their name, but come into this weeks grudge match with a victory over the Force behind them from last week after a painful start to the year.

The main focus during the week in the world of Super Rugby has been an impending reduction of sides in the competition.

At this stage the Brumbies are coming under a mountain of fire with their very existence as a club at stake.

In happier news for the Waratahs, they will incredibly have three players celebrate their 100th Super Rugby cap all in the one game.

Nick Phipps, Sekope Kepu and Michael Hooper all hitting the century tonight. Hooper actually becomes the youngest in Super Rugby history to reach the milestone at just 25 years of age.

Team News

The Waratahs will again be without flyhalf Bernard Foley who remains missing from the opening four rounds with concussion issues suffered during pre-season trials.

However, fellow Wallaby Will Skelton will come back in after missing the tour of South Africa.

Jed Holloway is the final change for coach Daryl Gibson, joining Skelton in the pack at No.8.

For the Brumbies, Stephen Larkham has also made three changes to his side, including the reintroduction of flanker Scott Fardy.

Fardy was controversially rested last week despite no injuries or real lack of form but has now returned to the run on side after just one week.

Lolo Fakaosilea comes into the pack as well in place of Chris Alcock who has been ruled out with a concussion after a head knock against the Force last week.

New Zealand-born winger Nigel Ah Wong comes into the side after a pre-season excursion to play in Japan, returning onto the wing and pushing James Dargaville out of the side.

Prediction

This one can really go anywhere with the current form of anyone in Australia. The Tahs have had some poor performances over the last few weeks while the Brumbies have struggled against tough opposition before overcoming the Force.

The Brumbies might pick up the win here but expect a close contest.

Brumbies to win by 6

