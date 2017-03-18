Winx goes for 16 straight: George Ryder Stakes live blog, results

In what is shaping up to be a co-main event to the Golden Slipper, the George Ryder Stakes will be highlighted by champion mare Winx and her quest to keep the winning streak alive. Join The Roar from 2:45pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates, blog and results.Check out the latest live racing odds at bet365.com
Currently sitting at 15 wins on the trot, the Darren Weir-trained dual Cox Plate winner has her sights set on turning that to 16 coming up against a field of just seven other runners.
Coming off yet another dominant win at her last start Chipping Norton Stakes earlier in the month, Winx is clear favourite to add to the increasingly long list of accomplishments.
Sitting at a slightly ridiculous $1.16 for the win in the bookies market, the next best option in a field that has shortened across the last few weeks, is Le Romain.
Trained by Kris Lees, Le Romain brings some decent form into the track today, picking up three wins in a row of his own, including the last two recently after an 11-week spell.
The tightest of finishes at the Canterbury Stakes at Randwick in his last start has Le Romain shuffling into the barriers as the closest thing to a threat of Winx for this one.
Six-year-old Chautauqua brings a pair of place finishes into his run today with some impressive strength on the final stretch, but a lacklustre habit of starting slow out of the gate could hurt his chances.
There will be some real interest in track conditions today as well, with constant rain expected across the whole day.
While it won’t be as bad as the Slipper late in the day, the Stakes is the fifth race of the day and the turf is expected to be dug up fairly heavily in heavy conditions.
It could prove to be a struggle under foot for much of the field and could throw a spanner in the works for pre-race strategy.
Prediction
Is it really going to be anyone but Winx?
With a short field in contention and no real threat to the streak, this should be a race for place finishes. Hauraki could very well threaten for a place finish in wet conditions, but it’s looking like a nice battle behind the leader with Le Romain and Chautauqua as well.
1. Winx 2. Le Romain 3. Hauraki
Join The Roar from 2:45pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates, blog and results.
2:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:57pm | ! Report
An incredible 16 wins in a row now for Chris Waller and Winx. Can she be stopped?
It’s on to the Queen Elizanbeth Stakes now looking for number 17.
2:55pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:55pm | ! Report
2:54pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Well it looked a little ugly coming out of the barrier. Winx was slow to react and came out of the gates in last place and came across as a bit sluggish in the wet track.
Once she made her way up into the middle of the pack coming around the final bend though there was nothing anyone could do. Leebaz came around in the lead onto the final stretch but was quickly swamped on dying legs.
Winx moved around the outside line and just took off, leaving the rest of the field in the mud. With 100 metres to go she was out by around 4 to 5 lengths and passed the post a couple more lengths ahead just for good measure.
2:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:50pm | ! Report
No one even in sight. Incredible run frim Winx.
2:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:50pm | ! Report
GEORGE RYDER STAKES RESULTS
1. Winx
2. Le Romain
3. Chautauqua
2:48pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:48pm | ! Report
GEORGE RYDER STAKES
The barriers give way and they are off!!
Winx jumps poorly out of the gate after a slow reaction and she’ll settle in at the back of the pack. Chautauqua sits nicely towards the front behind Leebaz and Le Romain who consolidate out front with 1000 metrs to go.
Hauraki shuffles up into third but here comes Winx who sits in fourth and looking sluggish in the heavy conditions.
Leebaz struggling out front and she’ll be swallowed as they come onto the final stretch!!
WINX COMING THROUGH AROUND THE OUTSIDE!!! And this is just what she does…. incredible stuff from the champion mare. She’s opening up a mile of space to the rest of the field. Incredible.
Crosses the post at least 4 lengths clear of the rest of the pack in front of Le Romain and Chautauqua.
2:45pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:45pm | ! Report
The runners just shuffling into the barriers now… nearly there!!
2:44pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:44pm | ! Report
Final field for the George Ryder Stakes
2:43pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:43pm | ! Report
Just a few minutes until the barriers drop
2:42pm
Connor Bennett said | 2:42pm | ! Report
The short field now just moving through the mounting yard and out onto the track, getting the horses to sprint around to the gates.
They need to keep those legs warm in cold and wet weather like this.