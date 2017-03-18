Winx goes for 16 straight: George Ryder Stakes live blog, results

In what is shaping up to be a co-main event to the Golden Slipper, the George Ryder Stakes will be highlighted by champion mare Winx and her quest to keep the winning streak alive. Join The Roar from 2:45pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates, blog and results.Check out the latest live racing odds at bet365.com

Currently sitting at 15 wins on the trot, the Darren Weir-trained dual Cox Plate winner has her sights set on turning that to 16 coming up against a field of just seven other runners.

Coming off yet another dominant win at her last start Chipping Norton Stakes earlier in the month, Winx is clear favourite to add to the increasingly long list of accomplishments.

Sitting at a slightly ridiculous $1.16 for the win in the bookies market, the next best option in a field that has shortened across the last few weeks, is Le Romain.

Trained by Kris Lees, Le Romain brings some decent form into the track today, picking up three wins in a row of his own, including the last two recently after an 11-week spell.

The tightest of finishes at the Canterbury Stakes at Randwick in his last start has Le Romain shuffling into the barriers as the closest thing to a threat of Winx for this one.

Six-year-old Chautauqua brings a pair of place finishes into his run today with some impressive strength on the final stretch, but a lacklustre habit of starting slow out of the gate could hurt his chances.

There will be some real interest in track conditions today as well, with constant rain expected across the whole day.

While it won’t be as bad as the Slipper late in the day, the Stakes is the fifth race of the day and the turf is expected to be dug up fairly heavily in heavy conditions.

It could prove to be a struggle under foot for much of the field and could throw a spanner in the works for pre-race strategy.

Prediction

Is it really going to be anyone but Winx?

With a short field in contention and no real threat to the streak, this should be a race for place finishes. Hauraki could very well threaten for a place finish in wet conditions, but it’s looking like a nice battle behind the leader with Le Romain and Chautauqua as well.

1. Winx 2. Le Romain 3. Hauraki

Join The Roar from 2:45pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates, blog and results.