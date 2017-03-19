Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

With just four rounds remaining after this one in the A-League season, defending premiers Adelaide United welcome Brisbane Roar to Coopers Stadium with the aim of aiding their quest to avoid the wooden spoon.
These two sides head towards the pointy end of the A-League season with completely different trajectories.
Home side Adelaide United have had what will go down as quite possibly the worst title defence in A-League history and sit alone at the foot of the table – they really need to win this if they’re to have a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon.
Contrastingly, the Brisbane Roar have had a fairly consistent season and find themselves in fourth position on the ladder.
The boys from Queensland will be looking to gather some momentum as we move ever closer to the start of the finals series.
Adelaide bring little to no form into this one, having registered just a single victory in their last six league matches.
Brisbane have stuttered in recent weeks, leaving three of their last six outings with a draw.
The previous round saw Adelaide hold the Wanderers to a 0-0 draw in Sydney, while Brisbane ousted the Jets in Newcastle – emerging 3-1 victors.
History suggests Adelaide have the wood over the visitors. The Roar have won just one of the last four meetings between the two sides. However, the past could count for very little on this occasion considering the horror season the home side have had.
Adelaide welcome back goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic following a considerable injury layoff while George Mells, Marc Marino, Ben Warland and Nikola Mileusnic have all been promoted to the extended squad for this clash.
Marcelo Carrusca is a big out for the Reds, while Michael Marrone and ‘keeper John Hall also miss out.
Tommy Oar (hamstring) and Thomas Broich (ankle) are both massive misses for the Roar. While ins for the match include Thomas Kristensen, Shannon Brady, Kye Rowles and prized striker Brandon Borrello.
Prediction
I just can’t go past Brisbane for this one, despite the absences of Oar and Broich. Adelaide have been seriously poor this season and I don’t see them coming up with the quality to beat a side with the consistency of the Roar.
Adelaide United 1-3 Brisbane Roar
5:33pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:33pm | ! Report
26′
We’re back from the drinks break as Cirio terrorises Hingert and wins a throw in.
1-0
5:31pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:31pm | ! Report
24′
Its not a great ball in by Carrusca and its repelled by Hingert who has his legs taken out from underneath him by Kim Jae-Sung.
It’s time for a drinks break at Coopers Stadium.
Adelaide 1-0 Brisbane
5:30pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:30pm | ! Report
24′
Carrusca whips one in the direction of Diawara now and its intercepted out for a corner by Jade North.
Can Adelaide repeat their corner heroics again?
1-0
5:29pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:29pm | ! Report
23′
Ochieng does well to touch it inside Corey Brown but his delivery is seriously poor and just floats casually into the hands of Theo.
1-0
5:28pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:28pm | ! Report
22′
Diawara collides with Borrello now as the referee has a word with the Adelaide striker.
He came in a bit late there and trod on the boot of Borrello.
1-0
5:27pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:27pm | ! Report
21′
Borrello tries to get to the by line down the right but he’s overcooked the touch and its out for a goal kick.
Not the best moment for the young striker.
1-0
5:26pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
Marcelo Carrusca enters the referee’s book for dissent. He’s not impressed by some of the calls being made by Stephen Lucas thus far…
1-0
5:25pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:25pm | ! Report
18′
Kristensen looks to slide it through for Holman but its cut out by the Adelaide defence.
The Roar will come again though.
The former looks for McLaren this time but its well cut out by Marrone.
In the meantime there’s a small scuffle between Papadopolous and Diawara – a contest to watch as the afternoon goes on.
1-0
5:23pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:23pm | ! Report
17′
Well, the home side are on the board and they’re not bad value for it!
A classy set piece routine executed to perfection.
Can the Reds go on with it here?
1-0
5:22pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:22pm | ! Report
15′
A corner now for Adelaide.
Carrusca whips it in to the near post and it’s in!!!
Baba Diawara opens his A-League account with a glancing header at the front stick.
Well executed move and there’s nothing the Roar can do!
Adelaide 1-0 Brisbane
5:19pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:19pm | ! Report
14′
Borrello delivers into a decent area but Galekovic comes out to punch strongly once again and its away from the danger zone.
0-0