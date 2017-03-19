Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

Cahill's head does it again for City

With just four rounds remaining after this one in the A-League season, defending premiers Adelaide United welcome Brisbane Roar to Coopers Stadium with the aim of aiding their quest to avoid the wooden spoon.

Join The Roar from 5:00pm (AEDT) on Sunday afternoon for coverage and participation in our live blog.

These two sides head towards the pointy end of the A-League season with completely different trajectories.

Home side Adelaide United have had what will go down as quite possibly the worst title defence in A-League history and sit alone at the foot of the table – they really need to win this if they’re to have a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon.

Contrastingly, the Brisbane Roar have had a fairly consistent season and find themselves in fourth position on the ladder.

The boys from Queensland will be looking to gather some momentum as we move ever closer to the start of the finals series.

Adelaide bring little to no form into this one, having registered just a single victory in their last six league matches.

Brisbane have stuttered in recent weeks, leaving three of their last six outings with a draw.

The previous round saw Adelaide hold the Wanderers to a 0-0 draw in Sydney, while Brisbane ousted the Jets in Newcastle – emerging 3-1 victors.

History suggests Adelaide have the wood over the visitors. The Roar have won just one of the last four meetings between the two sides. However, the past could count for very little on this occasion considering the horror season the home side have had.

Adelaide welcome back goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic following a considerable injury layoff while George Mells, Marc Marino, Ben Warland and Nikola Mileusnic have all been promoted to the extended squad for this clash.

Marcelo Carrusca is a big out for the Reds, while Michael Marrone and ‘keeper John Hall also miss out.

Tommy Oar (hamstring) and Thomas Broich (ankle) are both massive misses for the Roar. While ins for the match include Thomas Kristensen, Shannon Brady, Kye Rowles and prized striker Brandon Borrello.

Prediction

I just can’t go past Brisbane for this one, despite the absences of Oar and Broich. Adelaide have been seriously poor this season and I don’t see them coming up with the quality to beat a side with the consistency of the Roar.

Adelaide United 1-3 Brisbane Roar

Join The Roar from 5:00pm (AEDT) to follow all the action in our live blog!