AFL yet to confirm women’s final venue

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Brisbane and Adelaide remain unsure where they will play the inaugural AFLW grand final, just six days away.

The league remained in negotiations late on Sunday afternoon, trying to confirm that the unbeaten Lions would host the Crows at the Gabba.

The Lions have played their women’s home games at the South Pine Sports Complex in Brendale, which only has a 3000 capacity and is unsuitable for the grand final.

While Brisbane and the AFL are determined to play the premiership decider at the Gabba, there have been concerns over the turf.

The Adele concert at the Gabba earlier this month is said to have caused turf damage that will need several weeks for recovery.

Last week, Queensland Sports Minister Mick De Brenni said the Gabba was on track to host the women’s grand final and the first two Brisbane AFL home games.

But Queensland Cricket has concerns about the centre wicket area because of damage from the concert.

Asked if it was frustrating not to know the grand final venue less than a week from the match, Lions coach Craig Starcevich said “a little bit”.

He spoke after Carlton made a late comeback to draw with the Lions at Ikon Park – the first time this season that Brisbane have not won.

“But we’re confident it’s in Queensland, for a start,” Starcevich said.

“Because we’re in the little zone of trying to get this result done, you sort of know it’s coming, but you’re not really spending too much of your time thinking about (it).

“It would be nice to know by now – I think it’s getting closer, but we’ve been saying that for a few days.”

A more immediate worry for Starcevich is defender Nicole Hildebrand.

She appeared to hyper-extend her left knee in the last quarter and the Lions player was distressed afterwards on the boundary line.

While there was speculation she had hurt an ankle, Hildebrand had ice on the knee post-match.

Starcevich said he was unsure about the extent of her injury.

The Lions led by four goals in the last quarter, but the Blues stormed home to level the scores, 6.1 (37) to Brisbane’s 5.7 (37).

Earlier on Sunday, the Crows confirmed their grand final berth with a four-goal win over Collingwood.

After being kept scoreless in the third term, Adelaide blitzed the Magpies with five goals in the last quarter and won 10.10 (70) to 7.4 (46).

Had the Crows lost, Melbourne would have snatched the grand final berth away from them after walloping Fremantle on Saturday by 54 points at Casey Fields.

Also on Saturday, the Giants finished bottom when the Western Bulldogs beat them at Manuka Oval by 32 points.