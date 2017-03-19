Blues storm home to snatch AFLW draw

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Roar LIVE: Nic Barr on the crowd's brutal sledging in AFLW

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Carlton have stormed back in the last quarter to snatch a draw against top side Brisbane in the AFLW.

The Blues trailed by four goals midway through the term, but rallied to tie the scores 6.1 (37) to 5.7 (37).

Brisbane are the only unbeaten team and will host next Saturday’s grand final against Adelaide, although the venue is yet to be confirmed.

There could be heartbreak for Lions defender Nicole Hildebrand, who hyper-extended her knee in a marking contest during the last quarter.

Hildebrand limped from the ground and was distraught on the boundary line.

Earlier on Sunday, the Crows reached the grand final with a 24-point win over Collingwood.

Carlton star Darcy Vescio was well-held for three quarters, but she was one of the prime movers in the late comeback.

With less than a minute left she marked and then passed to Bianca Jakobbson, who levelled the scores with a goal.

Earlier, the Lions had kicked the opening two goals of the final term and looked home.

The game was played in sweltering, 30-plus conditions and attracted a crowd of 5801.

Blues defender Brianna Davey was outstanding with 15 disposals and six marks, while Lions ruck Sabrina Frederick-Traub continued her strong season.

Brisbane broke clear in the third term, kicking 2.3 to a goal.

With less than two minutes left in the quarter, Lions speedster Kate McCarthy marked, dished off a short pass and kept running.

She took possession again with a one-two handball and burned off the Blues defenders to kick a crucial goal.

The Blues dominated the start of the match and had the first five inside 50s.

But the glaring weakness of the inaugural women’s league – the lack of goalscoring – hurt them.

They kicked the only goal of the first quarter, but Brisbane then goalled in the second term to lock the scores at halftime.

Carlton captain Lauren Arnell marked and goalled inside the last minute of the first quarter, after a bruising clash in the middle of the ground.

Brisbane’s Tahlia Randall went back with the flight of the ball and Darcy Vescio crashed into her.

Randall was lying on the ground for several minutes with a sore hip, but managed to stay in the match.

The inside-50 count was Carlton’s way 12-3 early in the second term, but again they could not capitalise.

Lions star Tayla Harris kicked their first goal from a mark with six minutes left in the half.