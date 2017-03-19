Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders need a win today against the Wests Tigers in order to kick-start a season they were expected to dominate. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEDT.

After a promising defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville, the Raiders were given a reality check by reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks last week, losing 42-16 at home.

With the scores at 12-10 at halftime, the Sharks managed to run away with the contest in the second half because of their ability to completely outmuscle a Raiders side that was torn apart down the left edge.

Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua had a torrid time defensively last week and have yet to replicate their devastating form from last season. With that said, they have a chance to rebuild some confidence against the Tigers this afternoon.

The Tigers at home were kept tryless by the Penrith Panthers, erasing any confidence attained from their opening win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 1.

Like the Raiders before them, the Tigers simply lost the arm-wrestle to a committed Panthers team, who themselves were outmuscled against the Dragons in the opening round.

Indeed there is a common theme here. The Panthers, Tigers and Raiders all possess great attacking potential, but such potency will never be allowed to come to fruition if the opposition are allowed to win the war of attrition up front.

The key to success today for the Raiders and Tigers today will come down to which team is able to roll up its sleeves and compete hard for 50-60 minutes.

If the Raiders enormous forward pack can rediscover their 2016 form, the green machine really should overrun a Tigers pack a little light on muscle.

Prediction

The Raiders are struggling to rediscover their 2016 mojo but the inclusion of captain Jarrod Croker should add much-needed stability and guidance to a Canberra unit that needs direction. At their best, they should comfortably beat the Tigers at home.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEDT.