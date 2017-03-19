Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

To wrap up round 7 of the AFLW season we see Brisbane today travel south to play Carlton at Olympic Park Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:35pm AEDT.
Brisbane have been the best team this season and that has resulted in a home grand final for the Lions. Yet to lose a game, Brisbane will go into next weeks grand final favourites. Of course, we still have today’s game left to play.
Brisbane kept their unbeaten run last week against the Western Bulldogs in a hard-fought game at home.
Carlton are to my surprise coming in as favourites for this game after losing to Fremantle away.
Currently fourth on the ladder the Blues have been average this season winning three out of their six games.
Brisbane do not look like the best team on paper averaging the second least disposals but they have been very effective with their opportunities having 46 scoring opportunities in their six games so far this season.
Carlton are currently first in the competition in goals kicked, with 33.
Carlton have Darcy Vescio to thank for 14 of their goals. The surprise packet of the season Vescio has one of the best players for Carlton along with Brianna Davey.
If those two both play well it will go a long way for Carlton’s hopes of winning this game.
Brisbane this season have had a very consistent team who spread the workload. Their best player this season has been Emily Bates. She has averaged 14 disposals, 2.5 marks and 4.8 tackles.
They also have the second leading goal-kicker in the competition in Kate McCarthy, who has kicked 8 goals this season.
Prediction
Brisbane will beat Carlton in a tight tussle and will end the home and away season undefeated.
Brisbane by 4 points
3:59pm
The second quarter is underway
The second quarter is underway
3:55pm
Callum Thomson said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Carlton have dominated the first quarter having 5 more inside 50s
3:53pm
Callum Thomson said | 3:53pm | ! Report
QT
It was a low scoring first quarter with only one goal kicked
Carlton: 1.0.6
Brisbane: 0.0.0
3:51pm
Lauren Arnell kicks the first goal of the game
Lauren Arnell kicks the first goal of the game
Carlton: 1.0.6
Brisbane: 0.0.0
3:48pm
Callum Thomson said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Brisbane have a couple of shots at goal but it doesn’t result in anything
Carlton: 0.0.0
Brisbane: 0.0.0
3:45pm
Carlton dominating so far but there is still no score
Carlton dominating so far but there is still no score
Carlton: 0.0.0
Brisbane: 0.0.0
3:41pm
5 minutes in and still no score
5 minutes in and still no score
3:35pm
The first quarter is underway
The first quarter is underway
3:26pm
Callum Thomson said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Hi everyone and welcome to The Roars live blog of Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park.
The game is only 10 minutes away