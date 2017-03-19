Carlton Blues vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

GWS star Nic Barr tells us where she'd like to see the AFLW in five years

To wrap up round 7 of the AFLW season we see Brisbane today travel south to play Carlton at Olympic Park Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:35pm AEDT.

Brisbane have been the best team this season and that has resulted in a home grand final for the Lions. Yet to lose a game, Brisbane will go into next weeks grand final favourites. Of course, we still have today’s game left to play.

Brisbane kept their unbeaten run last week against the Western Bulldogs in a hard-fought game at home.

Carlton are to my surprise coming in as favourites for this game after losing to Fremantle away.

Currently fourth on the ladder the Blues have been average this season winning three out of their six games.

Brisbane do not look like the best team on paper averaging the second least disposals but they have been very effective with their opportunities having 46 scoring opportunities in their six games so far this season.

Carlton are currently first in the competition in goals kicked, with 33.

Carlton have Darcy Vescio to thank for 14 of their goals. The surprise packet of the season Vescio has one of the best players for Carlton along with Brianna Davey.

If those two both play well it will go a long way for Carlton’s hopes of winning this game.

Brisbane this season have had a very consistent team who spread the workload. Their best player this season has been Emily Bates. She has averaged 14 disposals, 2.5 marks and 4.8 tackles.

They also have the second leading goal-kicker in the competition in Kate McCarthy, who has kicked 8 goals this season.

Prediction

Brisbane will beat Carlton in a tight tussle and will end the home and away season undefeated.

Brisbane by 4 points

