City put four past Jets

Cahill's head does it again for City

Melbourne City have recorded a dominant win over the Newcastle Jets on Saturday night, victorious four goals to none.

Newcastle started off with the front foot, and came agonisingly close to going ahead via Andrew Nabbout who squandered a one-on-one chance.

The Jets would pay the price for not taking their early chances, as Tim Cahill rose in typical Cahill fashion to head the ball into the net after a fantastic ball from Josh Rose.

It was all Melbourne City from there, with the Jets failing to string even a few passes together before losing the ball.

Newcastle would find their feet again late in half, but failed to truly test the Melbourne defence as the half ended 1-nil in favour of the home side.

The second half saw the game become more physical, as chances came in the few.

Melbourne were the side to take advantage of theirs, as Nick Fitzgerald extended City’s lead by two.

From there it seemed as though Newcastle imploded, giving away a penalty which was cooly taken by Bruno Fornaroli.

Fornaroli would find a second shortly after, receiving a ball across the goal and finding no one between himself and the net.

The striker almost got a third, but it was not to be, as City picked up a big win at home against a side that has been a thorn in their side in recent fixtures.

Final score

Melbourne City 4

Newcastle Jets 0