Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Crows: AFLW live scores, blog

The Collingwood Magpies and the Adelaide Crows meet in a match that will decide who does and doesn’t make the AFLW grand final on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Olympic Park Oval, starting from 1:35pm AEDT.

The Crows started this season as the most impressive team in the league, taking wins in their first four matches, and many of them by comfortable margins.

However when they come up against the then-also-undefeated Brisbane Lions at home in Round 5, they suffered their first loss as a club.

That was made worse by the fact that they copped another loss last week, defeated by Melbourne in a match that would’ve guaranteed them a grand final spot, had they won.

Now their equation is fairly simple – win here and they are certainties to play in the premiership decider. Lose, and they will miss out.

At the start of the round Collinwood did have a mathematical chance of playing in the grand final, but it was almost purely theoretical.

They would have needed to run up something in the realm of a ten-goal win over the Crows here, and then would also need Melbourne and Carlton to lose their respective matches.

Given that the Demons won their match yesterday, it’s now completely off the cards and they are playing only for pride.

Some credit has to go to Collingwood for their recent form though, after a slow start they have turned things around and won three on the trot.

With a home game to close out the season, they’ve got a great chance to finish on a high and play the role of the spoiler.

Prediction

Collingwood to throw a cat amongst the grand-final-calculation pigeons by claiming a close-fought win.

Collingwood Magpies by 6.

