Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Crows: AFLW live scores, blog

The Collingwood Magpies and the Adelaide Crows meet in a match that will decide who does and doesn’t make the AFLW grand final on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at Olympic Park Oval, starting from 1:35pm AEDT.
The Crows started this season as the most impressive team in the league, taking wins in their first four matches, and many of them by comfortable margins.
However when they come up against the then-also-undefeated Brisbane Lions at home in Round 5, they suffered their first loss as a club.
That was made worse by the fact that they copped another loss last week, defeated by Melbourne in a match that would’ve guaranteed them a grand final spot, had they won.
Now their equation is fairly simple – win here and they are certainties to play in the premiership decider. Lose, and they will miss out.
At the start of the round Collinwood did have a mathematical chance of playing in the grand final, but it was almost purely theoretical.
They would have needed to run up something in the realm of a ten-goal win over the Crows here, and then would also need Melbourne and Carlton to lose their respective matches.
Given that the Demons won their match yesterday, it’s now completely off the cards and they are playing only for pride.
Some credit has to go to Collingwood for their recent form though, after a slow start they have turned things around and won three on the trot.
With a home game to close out the season, they’ve got a great chance to finish on a high and play the role of the spoiler.
Prediction
Collingwood to throw a cat amongst the grand-final-calculation pigeons by claiming a close-fought win.
Collingwood Magpies by 6.
2:22pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:22pm | ! Report
Massive quarter from Sarah Perkins, kicked a goal and involved in two others, she is the clear best on ground at the moment and the Crows lead by 13 points. Pies can’t afford to drop their heads at this point.
2:21pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:21pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
COLLINGWOOD 4.1.25
ADELAIDE 5.8.38
2:20pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:20pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Sarah Perkins almost puts through a third goal, but her shot strikes the post.
COLLINGWOOD 4.1.25
ADELAIDE 5.8.38
2:19pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:19pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Jenna McCormick puts one through, and the Crows lead by 12! Perkins involved again dishing off the handball to McCormick.
COLLINGWOOD 4.1.25
ADELAIDE 5.7.37
2:17pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:17pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Crows go bang, Sarah Perkins puts through her second goal of the afternoon and Adelaide lead again. She is dominating this one.
COLLINGWOOD 4.1.25
ADELAIDE 4.7.31
2:15pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:15pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Very quick response from Collingwood, as Christina Bernardi pops one through. Scores level again.
COLLINGWOOD 4.1.25
ADELAIDE 3.7.25
2:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:13pm | ! Report
GOAL ADELAIDE
Crows finally get their third goal, coming through Rachel Killian. They lead by that kick!
COLLINGWOOD 3.1.19
ADELAIDE 3.7.25
2:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:13pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Yet another behind for the Crows, through Jenna McCormick – scores level.
COLLINGWOOD 3.1.19
ADELAIDE 2.7.19
2:11pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Sarah Perkins has a set shot on goal, but misses the lot.
2:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:10pm | ! Report
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Chelsea Randall has a set shot on goal but can’t put it through, it’s a one-point ball game.
COLLINGWOOD 3.1.19
ADELAIDE 2.6.18
2:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:05pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Mo Hope puts one through for the Pies, and they take the lead once again.
COLLINGWOOD 3.1.19
ADELAIDE 2.5.17