Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Defending champions the Cronulla Sharks will play host to the St George Illawarra Dragons tonight after an up and down start to the season for both sides. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 6:30pm (AEDT).

After a disappointing eight-point loss to the Broncos to start their title defence, the Sharks got right back on track with a blistering performance against the Raiders in Round 2.

They shot past last year’s biggest movers, putting on 42 points to 16 in a demolition job away from home.

They’ve nearly been written off already in 2017 to go back-to-back but much like last season, the Sharks still have plenty to prove despite the competition still being so young.

On the other hand, the Dragons have done the opposite.

They kicked off their season with a massive win, coming out of Round 1 as the surprise packet of the competition after running over a hapless Panthers outfit to start their season with a bang.

It was short lived, however, putting in a scrappy effort against the Eels at home to let in 36 points in Round 2 and suffer their first loss of the season.

The writing was on the wall after just 38 seconds when Russell Packer knocked on from the kickoff and Parramatta crossed the line inside one minute.

With two vastly differing performances, it’s anyone’s guess as to what half of the Dragons will turn up tonight in tough conditions against the defending premiers.

In terms of historical advantage, the Dragons have won 19 to the Sharks’ 18 overall with one draw, but it’s St George who has won four of their last six games against Cronulla.

Team News

The Sharks welcome back Valentine Holmes after recovering from a hamstring injury during the week.

He will not be joined however by big Tony Williams and Fa’amanu Brown who were both sent down to NSW Cup this week after being named in an extended squad leading up to the game.

For the Dragons, coach Paul McGregor will come into the fixture unchanged, retaining his side from their defeat against the Eels.

Prediction

After an undulating start to their title defence in the opening rounds of the 2017 campaign, the Sharks will be looking to win and win big here at home tonight to really get their season kicking.

The Dragons have had two extremely contrasting weeks in the comp but one has to feel that their performance last week will be more in line with the rest of their year.

Sharks to win by 16

