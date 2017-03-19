Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Defending champions the Cronulla Sharks will play host to the St George Illawarra Dragons tonight after an up and down start to the season for both sides. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 6:30pm (AEDT).
After a disappointing eight-point loss to the Broncos to start their title defence, the Sharks got right back on track with a blistering performance against the Raiders in Round 2.
They shot past last year’s biggest movers, putting on 42 points to 16 in a demolition job away from home.
They’ve nearly been written off already in 2017 to go back-to-back but much like last season, the Sharks still have plenty to prove despite the competition still being so young.
On the other hand, the Dragons have done the opposite.
They kicked off their season with a massive win, coming out of Round 1 as the surprise packet of the competition after running over a hapless Panthers outfit to start their season with a bang.
It was short lived, however, putting in a scrappy effort against the Eels at home to let in 36 points in Round 2 and suffer their first loss of the season.
The writing was on the wall after just 38 seconds when Russell Packer knocked on from the kickoff and Parramatta crossed the line inside one minute.
With two vastly differing performances, it’s anyone’s guess as to what half of the Dragons will turn up tonight in tough conditions against the defending premiers.
In terms of historical advantage, the Dragons have won 19 to the Sharks’ 18 overall with one draw, but it’s St George who has won four of their last six games against Cronulla.
Team News
The Sharks welcome back Valentine Holmes after recovering from a hamstring injury during the week.
He will not be joined however by big Tony Williams and Fa’amanu Brown who were both sent down to NSW Cup this week after being named in an extended squad leading up to the game.
For the Dragons, coach Paul McGregor will come into the fixture unchanged, retaining his side from their defeat against the Eels.
Prediction
After an undulating start to their title defence in the opening rounds of the 2017 campaign, the Sharks will be looking to win and win big here at home tonight to really get their season kicking.
The Dragons have had two extremely contrasting weeks in the comp but one has to feel that their performance last week will be more in line with the rest of their year.
Sharks to win by 16
Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 6:30pm (AEDT).
7:03pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:03pm | ! Report
30′
Wade Graham coming back out of the sheds, he looks to come back out from his concussion test.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
7:02pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:02pm | ! Report
29′
St George finding plenty of room deep into the Sharks half now, Cronulla just reeling a bit in defence in what has been a really tight first half thus far.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
7:01pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:01pm | ! Report
28′
Messy ball movement from the Sharks, looking a little disorganised. The final play kick shoots across field but the chase is a poor one and the Dragons win the 20 metre tap.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
7:00pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:00pm | ! Report
26′
Full set for the Sharks just 15 metres out now as Maloney tries to break the line off the back of the scrum. Pressure on the Dragons here big time as Fifita falls over the line.
Held up in the end.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
6:59pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:59pm | ! Report
25′
Nightingale under big pressure on the Sharks kick which finds the clouds… but he hangs onto the pill under plenty of pressure from Lewis.
But now they’ve knocked it on just one tackle later!! The Sharks with a massive chance to hit back here.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
6:58pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:58pm | ! Report
24′
The Dragons making good metres up through the middle on the return set after scoring. They just want to keep that pill deep in the other end of the park.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
6:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:57pm | ! Report
23′
The conversion is no good from Widdop out on the right sideline. The lead remains at one converted try.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
6:56pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:56pm | ! Report
22′
TRY DRAGONS!!!
How cheeky is that from the Dragons and they’ve found the line!!
Last tackle play for St George but Cameron McInnes goes blindside out of the ruck, sneaking through a cheeky grubber into the in goal area. The Sharks were slow to react and Euan Aitken comes flying through to plant the ball down. Sharks are right on the backfoot now.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 6
6:55pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:55pm | ! Report
21′
The Dragons moving it left across field as the Sharks desperately try to slide across field to cover it. St George looking dangerous here, switching sides and hammering the opposite wing.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 2
6:54pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:54pm | ! Report
20′
The Sharks bringing it out from their own line now. The Dragons look to have a bit of confidence behind them now as they keep the defensive pressure on… and the Sharks kick out on the full. Rookie error from the home side.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 2
6:53pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:53pm | ! Report
19′
So the visitors have the advantage but it’s a very slim one and the Sharks have been the better side overall so far tonight.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 2
6:52pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:52pm | ! Report
18′
PENALTY GOAL DRAGONS
St George open the scoring tonight after a tight opening to the game. The aforementioned scrum was actually called as an offside penalty against the Sharks after the knock on rebounded into a team mate.
Widdop sinks the shot at goal from 10 metres out and a few yards to the right of the sticks. No missing those ones.
Sharks – 0
Dragons – 2