Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs: Boxing live blog

This Sunday, March 19 join The Roar live from the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York for the World Middleweight Championship bout between Unified Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, (36-0, 33 KOs) and WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, (32-1, 29 KOs).

GGG is a favourite. He’s made a habit of hosting some “big drama shows” and making “good boys” of his opponents. On his current hot-streak of 23 consecutive KOs and pursuing his mission to unify the belts in the middleweight, GGG is about to face his hardest challenge yet in a true 1 vs 2 battle against Daniel Jacobs.

Jacobs is called the miracle man for a reason. He has beaten cancer and only lost one fight, which coincidentally was to Dmitry Pirog – the man who retired from boxing after a back injury in preparation to fight GGG. Of his 32 fights, 29 were won by KO.

Most recently GGG fought Kell Brook, a man two weight divisions smaller, as his options at middleweight are drying up. Although he won the fight, it wasn’t considered his best performance.

Alternatively, Jacobs beat Sergio Mora for a second time after taking out Peter Quillin in the first round of their showdown.

Make no mistakes about it, GGG is the favourite here but Jacobs should not be underestimated he stands the best chance of hurting GGG than any other of the Kazak’s past opponents. Jacobs his 3 inches taller, has a three-inch reach advantage and is the fastest and hardest hitting fighter that’s ever stepped in the ring with Golovkin.

This is going to be one exciting fight where neither man is looking to go the distance and Golovkin’s criticisms of fighting lesser opponents should be put to rest.

If Jacobs gets the win, Golovkin can forget about the pay-day with Canelo he has been chasing and Jacob’s should take a bigger step in the public eye as the giant-slayer.

If Golovkin wins then Jacobs will have a hard time rebuilding his career again and be thought of as vulnerable to fighters from Eastern Europe.

My head says GGG by stoppage, but everyone loves an underdog and a good-news story which Jacobs definitely is. Tune in for what could be the upset of the year.