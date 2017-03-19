Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs: Boxing live blog

This Sunday, March 19 join The Roar live from the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York for the World Middleweight Championship bout between Unified Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, (36-0, 33 KOs) and WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, (32-1, 29 KOs).
GGG is a favourite. He’s made a habit of hosting some “big drama shows” and making “good boys” of his opponents. On his current hot-streak of 23 consecutive KOs and pursuing his mission to unify the belts in the middleweight, GGG is about to face his hardest challenge yet in a true 1 vs 2 battle against Daniel Jacobs.
Jacobs is called the miracle man for a reason. He has beaten cancer and only lost one fight, which coincidentally was to Dmitry Pirog – the man who retired from boxing after a back injury in preparation to fight GGG. Of his 32 fights, 29 were won by KO.
Most recently GGG fought Kell Brook, a man two weight divisions smaller, as his options at middleweight are drying up. Although he won the fight, it wasn’t considered his best performance.
Alternatively, Jacobs beat Sergio Mora for a second time after taking out Peter Quillin in the first round of their showdown.
Make no mistakes about it, GGG is the favourite here but Jacobs should not be underestimated he stands the best chance of hurting GGG than any other of the Kazak’s past opponents. Jacobs his 3 inches taller, has a three-inch reach advantage and is the fastest and hardest hitting fighter that’s ever stepped in the ring with Golovkin.
This is going to be one exciting fight where neither man is looking to go the distance and Golovkin’s criticisms of fighting lesser opponents should be put to rest.
If Jacobs gets the win, Golovkin can forget about the pay-day with Canelo he has been chasing and Jacob’s should take a bigger step in the public eye as the giant-slayer.
If Golovkin wins then Jacobs will have a hard time rebuilding his career again and be thought of as vulnerable to fighters from Eastern Europe.
My head says GGG by stoppage, but everyone loves an underdog and a good-news story which Jacobs definitely is. Tune in for what could be the upset of the year.
Graeme Cross said | 4:00pm | ! Report
GGG is asked if he needed to win the 12th to win the fight and he avoids answering the question. He said he needs to rewatch the fight.
He is ready for Canelo and wants it.
asked if he would give Jacobs a rematch, GGG said yes
Bill larkin said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Not a convincing win at all. In fact a lacklustre fight.
If I were GGG I’d retire now. Keep your record.
Graeme Cross said | 3:56pm | ! Report
Official cards are:
115-112 x 2
114-113
UD
GGG wins!
The Grafter said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Thanks for the blog Graeme. Rematch on the cards? Daniels looks a super middle to me.
Graeme Cross said | 4:01pm | ! Report
GGG said he would give Jacobs a rematch
Graeme Cross said | 3:53pm | ! Report
GGG with a right hook and then Jacobs throws a monstorours left.
they exchange 5 more hooks but Jacobs lands more!
the bell rings! the ko streak is over.
I score it for Jacobs – I have him winning on points!!
Official cards coming up!
The Grafter said | 3:57pm | ! Report
Round 4 come back to haunt him Graeme?
Graeme Cross said | 4:01pm | ! Report
2 cards are saying GGG won 8 rounds. I didn’t see it.
Graeme Cross said | 3:51pm | ! Report
the crowd has turned and is chanting for Jacobs
Graeme Cross said | 3:51pm | ! Report
Jacobs lands multiple hooks HE IS UNLOADING!!
GGG can’t find him
Graeme Cross said | 3:50pm | ! Report
GGG lands 2 jabs and Jacobs goes back to the body.
GGG goes around Jacobs guard.
GGG warned for hitting the back of the head.
Now jacobs is too
Jacobs with a sharp hohok to the body, they exchange two more and tie up
Graeme Cross said | 3:49pm | ! Report
Jacobs instantly moves to the outside then ties it up when GGG stpes forward