The High Five: Super Rugby Round 4

Another Round of Super Rugby has drawn to a close and many of the results were as predicted, though a few eyebrows have been raised in the process as the ‘little’ guy punched back.
A round for the ‘banished’
The rumour mill has been in full swing of late as many deliberate the future of Super Rugby including the assumption of which teams will be cut from future editions of the competition as SANZAAR continue to procrastinate over the issue.
Three of those sides heavily rumoured to be in the firing line, namely the Rebels, Brumbies and Kings put in performances over the weekend that belie their often maligned status as also-rans, the Rebels and Kings pushing their heavily favoured opponents – the Chiefs and Sharks – over the eighty while the Brumbies overcame the favoured Waratahs away in Sydney.
It is unlikely that these one-off results will sway any likely future decisions but one couldn’t help think of these sides ‘flipping’ the imaginary bird to the tournament overlords after their recent performances.
Crusaders remain unbeaten
Three games in a row now, the Crusaders have staged a second-half comeback to overturn a significant deficit to win their match and remain undefeated in 2017.
This time around, it was the Blues who surrendered a 19-point lead to eventually lose by nine as the Crusaders pack took control of the game from the fiftieth minute and the Blues seemed powerless to stop it.
It must be concerning for Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to once again see his side start another match slowly and he certainly knows it cannot continue against a few sides to come, but for now the Crusaders are the undisputed comeback kings of Super Rugby.
Chiefs keep on keeping on
The Chiefs rolled into Melbourne on Friday night, fresh off leaving three of their conference rivals in the dust and heavily favoured to obliterate the Rebels and continue to lead the overall standings.
The match did not go quite as many would have envisioned with the Rebels showing plenty of starch to push the Chiefs hard until the final 10 minutes when the Chiefs managed to pull away from their scrappy opposition who benefited from the Kiwis’ ill-discipline on the night.
Like a good side however, the Chiefs weathered the storm and still managed to pick up the bonus point to leave them sitting pretty at the top with 19 points from an available 20 after the first four rounds and underlining their early tournament favouritism.
Hurricanes bounce back
Indulge me here but as a Hurricane fan I turned up to Westpac Stadium on Saturday wanting to see my team come back hard after last week’s disappointing performance against the Chiefs and they delivered, dispatching an injury-ravaged Highlanders side and earning a bonus point victory.
It was not all smooth sailing as the Highlanders fought hard across the first fifty minutes until their lack of depth told and the Hurricanes sailed away in the last quarter.
The younger brothers of their more famous All Black siblings, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett, were prominent in the match and the Hurricanes now head into the bye in a reasonable position, third in their conference.
The Highlanders, after three losses already after the first four rounds, will be hoping Waisake Naholo’s uncle can work some magic and get some of their cavalry back onto the pitch as their season threatens to get away from them.
Lions start to recapture their 2016 form
After a setback last week in Argentina, the Lions hit the ground running, literally, at home against the Reds, winning by a comfortable 30-point margin.
They suffocated the Reds, forcing the Queenslanders to do a mountain of work on defence as they simply kept coming, the pressure eventually telling early in the second half, a yellow card to Etu Nabuli and a red to Quade Cooper shortly after a direct result of the pressure from the Lions offence.
The floodgates flung open from that point, the Lions pacy winger nabbing four tries individually.
A worrying note for other sides in the competition was that their performance was hardly perfect, their attack permeated with a number of unforced errors and there is improvement to be had by this impressive side.
Their form playing at home is well known, if they can begin to replicate these performances while travelling then it is not hard to see this side topping the overall competition standings come the finals this year.
So that wraps up Round four of Super Rugby with my five major talking points, and after the first month of Super Rugby already you can start to see how the competition is starting to stack up as several early competition favourites start to distance themselves from the rest of the field.
Until next week then.
March 19th 2017 @ 1:13pm
Mark Richmond said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
2 great things for me this round……we beat the Tahs, and I tipped the round😀
March 19th 2017 @ 1:29pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Another nice one Digger. You really are in the know about Super Rugby.
Crusaders indeed have to start performing earlier in their games if the want to be contenders. But one can not help to think that it is gonna be harder and harder for themselves to really believe it, because it does not seem to matter; they win anyway.
Nice to see 17 000 + at Westpac. But I still wonder, how come it is not close to sell out crowds every home game? Canes have been world class for a couple of seasons and you have several super stars in the team, you are champions, what more can fans ask for?
The game in itself reminded me from start to finish of an AB game. The other team thought hard and bravely for 50-60 minutes, but then fatigue and lack of depth comes in to play and the battle is over.
Brodie Retallick is the best player in NZ right now. His start of the season have been sensational.
It is shaping up to be a nice little battle in the Africa 2 conference. Lions, Sharks and Jaguares all look like contenders for the playoff. And they play Aussie teams all season long.
March 19th 2017 @ 1:32pm
Geoff Parkes said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
There was a big cricket match on across town NV.
New Zealand was going so well (against SA) the crowds had flocked into the Basin to see them, instead of the rugby.
March 19th 2017 @ 1:39pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:39pm | ! Report
Hey GP
I was under the impression that big cricket games in Wellington was played at Westpac 😉
And overall this critique is not only directed to Canes but to all NZ franchises. Top quality rugby in a rugby mad country, still so many empty seats week in and week out.
March 19th 2017 @ 1:49pm
Darwin Stubbie said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
The only other game in NZ was in Christchurch – which looked full … so far both Dunedin and Hamilton have had pretty decent crowds over the previous weeks … only Alkd would look as being their std apathetic selves
March 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
The stadium in Christchurch looked like a sell out, but is that not the smallest stadium in Super Rugby (and the game is arguably the most classic rivalry in SR)?
The crowds in Dunedin and Hamilton might be decent – is the glass half full or half empty – but I still stay there is room for a lot of improvement.
I raise this question because it is confusing. NZ tick every box in the sport marketing manual for how to build a successful league with capacity crowds.
How was it back in the amateur days? From what I have seen on YouTube, huge crowds were the norm.
March 19th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Die hard said | March 19th 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
I don’t think you realize how small the population of these non Auckland cities compared to here. Seventeen thousand is a pretty good early season crowd.
March 19th 2017 @ 2:24pm
Darwin Stubbie said | March 19th 2017 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
You might have missed the fact Chch got flattened by an earthquake .. hence the need for a temporary stadium ….
As for Dunedin and Hamilton games – those matches looked close to full … I think you’re trying to find a problem when there isn’t actually one
March 19th 2017 @ 1:44pm
Darwin Stubbie said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
Oaks / ladies day at Trentham as well … few things on yesterday to occupy the public service
March 19th 2017 @ 1:30pm
Geoff Parkes said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Thanks Digger – nice work by the Canes. Just the way to bounce back, and how good is it to see J Barrett mature and grow in confidence right in front of our eyes?
Not wanting to get too far ahead of things, but it’s not inconceivable that we could see all three brothers in the same test line-up in a year or so?
March 19th 2017 @ 1:46pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
Jordie Barret is gonna be Hansen “ace in the sleeve” against the Lions me think.
March 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm
Darwin Stubbie said | March 19th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
I’d say he needs to look at that no arms tackling technique that appears every now and then – for me he was fortunate last night that it looked more clumsy than anything else because of a mistiming … In the NPC last season he levelled a Manawatu winger and put him Disneyland with a no arms shoulder that should have resulted in a red … still very raw …
as for his brother – Hansen cannot afford to start a lions test with that type of goal kicking – at present you’d have to think Cruden has the inside rail
March 19th 2017 @ 2:11pm
Jock Cornet said | March 19th 2017 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
Its time the so called experts address why our players are not up to standard. It’s time to develop our pathways this year so school leavers go to grade and colts. The experts have given the two fingers to the clubs and given the support to the academies. This year results shows the urgency the ARU need to develop our grass roots. NRC is only a small proportion of the development and does only exist due to Buildcorp and the district clubs. Wake up ROARERS the current academy model is a joke