Ireland vs England: Six Nations live scores, blog

Under the tutelage of Eddie Jones England have maintained a faultless record and head to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with history beckoning. A win will mean England becomes the new Tier 1 world record holder for most consecutive test wins with 19. Additionally England will be first team in the Six Nations era to claim back to back Grand Slams. Can Ireland stop the English juggernaut? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4am (AEST).

England scored a record win against Scotland to seal the RBS Six Nations crown last weekend, but will be desperate to claim two Grand Slams in a row for the first time since 1992.

The English team is very settled with only two changes from the Scottish demolition. Billy Vunipola starts at No.8 for the first time this year demoting the impressive Nathan Hughes to the reserves. Anthony Watson starts on the wing at the expense of Jack Nowell while Tom Wood will win his 50th cap if given an opportunity from the bench.

Ireland appeared to run out of attacking ideas against Wales. Despite a multitude of possession the Irish were soundly beaten three tries to nil. Injury has ruled out both Conor Murray and Rob Kearney. Kieran Marmion and Jared Payne will start in their place. The loss of Murray is a particularly huge blow given he directs much of Ireland’s attack, boasts an educated boot and remains a real shot of starting for the Lions.

Ireland have also been forced into changes in the second row. Devon Toner is dropped with Donnacha Ryan and Iain Henderson linking up in the second row. Andrew Conway will debut if introduced from the bench.

The clash between captains Dylan Hartley and Rory Best at hooker will be titanic. Hartley hasn’t hit top form in recent games while Best has been a Trojan. Both are strong contenders to lead the Lions. England will target the lineout while the speed of the Irish back row could push England.

Ireland will be better than what they were against Wales, but England despite looking vulnerable at times will be hard to topple. Remarkably Owen Farrell is unbeaten in his past 35 matches for club or country dating back to January 2016. He needs six points to reach 600 for England.