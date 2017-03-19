Jaguares vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores

The Jaguares and the Cheetahs both have the opportunity to continue good recent form with another win when they meet in Argentina in the early hours of Sunday morning. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, starting from 6:40am AEDT.

The Jaguares were only able to win four matches in their first year in the Super Rugby competition last year, but they have already stepped it up in 2017 and have two victories from their first three matches.

They took a 39-28 win over the Kings in Round 1 when on the road, before going down the Stormers by seven points in Round 2, 32-25.

However in Round 3 they took one of the best wins yet in their short history, knocking off the Lions 36-24 at home.

The Cheetahs are in a similar position – they too had a disappointing 2016 with only four wins, but have started this new season in good form.

They had a home match against the Lions and pushed them close in Round 1, missing out by three points 25-28.

However in Round 2 they took a six-point win over the Bulls 34-28, and backed that up with another win in Round 3, too good for the Sunwolves 38-31.

Tellingly, they’ve taken those wins at home. This week is a very different proposition as they travel for the first time this season to play the Jaguares.

So in a match of two sides with plenty to smile about so far this season, who is likely to get their third win of the year?

The Jaguares were the victorious team in the only previous meeting between the two, coming back from a seven-point deficit at half-time to record a win by the slimmest of margins.

That the Cheetahs have lost their last seven away games on the trot is telling indeed.

Prediction

The Jaguares at home look to be in prime position to get the win.

Jaguares by 8.

match at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, starting from 6:40am AEDT.