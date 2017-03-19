Lions vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Sunday morning game sees the Reds travelling to Johannesburg to play the Lions. Join The Roar from 2:15am (AEDT) for all the live action as we cover this opening Round 4 match from South Africa.

Both sides are coming off losses entering in today’s match, the Reds suffering a heartbreaking last minute loss to the Crusaders at home while a depleted Lions side went down away to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The Lions have had the luxury of reintroducing a number of their starting line-up for today’s match, most notable the reintroduction of star five-eight Elton Jantjes along with their exciting centre, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who will be a handful for the Reds defence this morning.

The Reds themselves have made some changes from last weekend, notably the dropping of Australian Captain Stephen Moore to the bench in favour of Andrew Ready starting today, the young hooker having the chance to impress up against another promising young prospect for the Lions in Malcolm Marx, a key matchup to keep an eye on today.

It is certainly an exciting match up today as these sides has plenty of attacking power and a fast and open match should ensue.

The Lions are heavily favoured here at home but the Reds will fancy their chances in an open match, the talents of Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Eto Nabuli should ensure the Reds have plenty of try scoring opportunities.

The set piece will still play its part however and seems an obvious area for the Lions to attack the Reds, their powerful scrum and accurate lineout a clear hurdle for the Reds to overcome and discipline will be paramount for the Queenslanders as the Lions have shown they will make you pay with their rolling maul close to the line if given the opportunity.

Prediction

I suspect the Lions will have too much up front combined with what I see as a better bench will prove too much for the Reds at altitude.

Lions by 15.

Join us we cover all the action live here on the Roar and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on the match as it unfolds.