Moyano hat-trick lifts Jaguares to big win

Winger Ramiro Moyano scored a hat-trick of tries as the Jaguares crushed the Cheetahs 41-14 in Buenos Aires on Saturday for a third victory in four Super Rugby matches.

The Argentine team scored five tries at Velez Sarsfield, securing a bonus point, after lock Matias Alemanno also went over in the first half and the team were awarded a penalty try at the hooter.

The Jaguares took over where they had left off with last weekend’s victory over last season’s beaten finalists the Lions, quickly piling up the points to cruise to a 24-7 half-time lead, their pace and handling skills carving gaps in the South African team’s defence.

The home side lost left winger Santiago Cordero in controversial circumstances when he suffered a head injury in the build-up to Moyano’s first try in the seventh minute when he was the victim of a spear tackle that went unpunished.

Cheetahs got on the scoreboard for the first time after 25 minutes with a try by centre Michael van der Spuy, converted by fly-half Neil Marais, when Jaguares were already 17-0 up.

Moyano’s second try, following a fine move down the left, involved most of the team, giving Jaguares a 24-7 lead at the break.

Cheetahs failed to add points from a barn-storming first 10 minutes of the second half, foundering on a well-organised home defence. Instead, a penalty from Hernandez put the Jaguares 20 points ahead.

Both sides thought they had scored tries approaching the hour mark but the Jaguares were pulled back because of a foot in touch and Cheetahs were denied by a Marais knock-on as he went over.

With the Jaguares out of sight, the South African side finally clawed back some points while Jaguares replacement centre Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias was in the sin bin for a high tackle. Replacement prop Joseph Dweba went over for a try.