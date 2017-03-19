Perkins, Phillips power Adelaide to AFLW Grand Final berth

GWS star Nic Barr tells us where she'd like to see the AFLW in five years

The Adelaide Crows are into the first ever AFLW Grand Final thanks to awesome performances from Sarah Perkins and Erin Phillips.

They will travel to play the undefeated Brisbane Lions in Queensland next week, searching to become the first ever AFLW premiers.

The match was arguably the most thrilling that we’ve seen so far in this AFLW season, with twists and turns at the Magpies putting up some serious fight.

Adelaide were the dominant team early but just couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard, and their innaccuray left them vulnerable to a Collingwood counterattack.

Despite that, they were still busy enough in front of goal to lead by 13 points at halftime, and it looked like they were bound to carry on with a win.

Sarah Perkins was a key player in that first half for them – she put through two goals of her own before halftime and also assisted two others.

However it was all Collingwood in the third term, they kicked three goals to no score from the Crows and lead by seven points at the final change.

That put Adelaide in a dire position – they needed to recover the lead and hold it until the end of the game, or it was season over.

Perkins rose again to be their guiding light – she banged through the first two goals of the final term, taking her total to four for the day, and putting Adelaide in front.

From there it was all the Crows. Erin Phillips kicked two great ones to extend the margin, finishing with three from the day, before Jess Sedunary put the icing on the cake.

Jenna McCormick and Rachel Killian were Adelaide’s other goal-kickers from the day. For Collingwood Mo Hope and Jess Cameron had two each, and Alicia Eva, Christian Bernardi and Jasmine Garner kicked singles.

The result means the end of the Melbourne Demons’ season – they would have made the grand final had the Crows lost.

Instead, it’s going to be the Brisbane Lions versus the Adelaide Crows next weekend for the ultimate prize in women’s footy.

Final score

Collingwood Magpies 7.4.46

Adelaide Crows 10.10.70