Reds upset Roar 2-1

After a fairly tame first half, it was one of the craziest finishes to an A-League fixture ever seen as Adelaide snatched their fourth victory of the season amidst absolute carnage.
A first-half headed goal off a Marcelo Carrusca corner from Baba Diawara saw the Reds go into the break in the lead before things kicked off in the second 45.
Galekovic could only parry a powerful long range Thomas Kristensen strike into the path of Corey Brown who cut it back for Jamie Maclaren to equalise for the Roar.
Things really heated up from there as Carrusca was shown a second yellow for an absolute brain fade of a challenge.
The Roar looked to kick on and secure a victory with their extra man advantage but it wasn’t to be as Michael Theo saw red for an elbow on Dylan McGowan in what was to be almost the last kick of the game.
With no changes remaining, the Roar had no choice but to throw Thomas Kristensen in goal and he was powerless to stop Sergio Cirio’s resulting spot kick.
And so Adelaide registered one of the crazier victories the A-League has seen but will be very grateful for the three points.
Final score
Adelaide United 2
Brisbane Roar 1
March 19th 2017 @ 9:09pm
Waz said | March 19th 2017 @ 9:09pm | ! Report
Ignoring the last couple of minutes of madness for a moment (and what seems to have followed in the tunnel) how poor were Roar. Caletti was a real game changer but not changing it enough.
March 19th 2017 @ 9:49pm
Mozart said | March 19th 2017 @ 9:49pm | ! Report
One of these days Adelaide!!! To the moon!!! I have to agree though Waz. Not the worst performance ever but still rather poor. I too have been impressed by joe caletti in all of his appearances so far though poor defending at the corner and the penalty proved to be too much.
I’ve thought for some time our 433 or die approach is a massive disadvantage at times and did so again today. A 442 i believe would of helped out alot in midfield and j mac could have played beside borello up front with better service. The two wide midfielders(broich/ arana types) heading to the top of box while brown and hingert cross in would provide more options in attack while mckay/kristensen mids stay behind to cover any potential counter attacks. If possible keep tk from having to defend penalties.
March 19th 2017 @ 9:53pm
Mozart said | March 19th 2017 @ 9:53pm | ! Report
John and Ross Aloisi not to succeed gui amor i would have to guess. And to think they could of lived in Adelaide next year. Talk about dodging a bullet.