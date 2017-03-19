Reds upset Roar 2-1

After a fairly tame first half, it was one of the craziest finishes to an A-League fixture ever seen as Adelaide snatched their fourth victory of the season amidst absolute carnage.

A first-half headed goal off a Marcelo Carrusca corner from Baba Diawara saw the Reds go into the break in the lead before things kicked off in the second 45.

Galekovic could only parry a powerful long range Thomas Kristensen strike into the path of Corey Brown who cut it back for Jamie Maclaren to equalise for the Roar.

Things really heated up from there as Carrusca was shown a second yellow for an absolute brain fade of a challenge.

The Roar looked to kick on and secure a victory with their extra man advantage but it wasn’t to be as Michael Theo saw red for an elbow on Dylan McGowan in what was to be almost the last kick of the game.

With no changes remaining, the Roar had no choice but to throw Thomas Kristensen in goal and he was powerless to stop Sergio Cirio’s resulting spot kick.

And so Adelaide registered one of the crazier victories the A-League has seen but will be very grateful for the three points.

Final score

Adelaide United 2

Brisbane Roar 1