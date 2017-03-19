Sharks vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Laumape carves through the Highlanders' defence for sensational try

The Sharks will be on the hunt for a third consecutive victory when they go into a tussle against the Kings at Kings Park Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4.30am AEDT.

The home side will be without their captain and pivot, Pat Lambie, who fractured his vertebrae during the warm-up before their 37-14 victory over the Waratahs last Saturday.

Lambie was replaced by the exciting young 19-year-old Curwin Bosch, who capped off a man of the match performance scoring an impressive 27 points to secure the Sharks a comprehensive victory.

The volatile youngster will slot in at fullback for the injured Clement Poitrenaud.

Although the No.10 jersey was well marshalled by Bosch, Coach Robert Du Preez opted for the exciting 20-year-old Benhard Janse van Rensburg to lead the Sharks attacked.

In the front row Springboks props, Coenie Oosthuizen and Bast Mtawarira have been rested according to the resting agreement implemented by SA Rugby, while Chilliboy slots in at hooker.

Lourens Adriaanse and Thomas du Toit come as replacements. In the back row, Jacques Vermeulen starts at openside flank for the injured Philip van der Walt. Dan du Preez makes a surprise return off the bench after a long injury lay-off.

The Southern Kings are hoping bounce back following a huge 40-10 loss to the Stormers last week. Coach Deon Davids has rung in five changes to the side that faced the Cape franchise.

In the forwards, Wilhelm van der Sluys will earn his first start following his debut last week, and Andisa Ntsila replaces Thembelani Bholi at No.7.

Louis Shreuder returns at scrumhalf after suffering a concussion against the Sunwolves, and at outside centre Berton Francis comes back in place of Luzuko Vulindlu.

Alshaun will be making Super Rugby history as the oldest debutant at 34 years of age, starting at wing.

Prediction

The Sharks have won the last four encounters against the men from Port Elizabeth, and will be on the hunt for a hat-trick of wins.

The Kings have not won against a South African side on the road, they will be desperate to break that losing streak.

The Sharks boasts a young and exciting backline featuring the likes Curwin Bosch whose been slicing through defences, and a powerful back row.

With the quality and exuberance of the youth, the Sharks should take it by 16 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, starting from 4:30am AEDT.