WATCH: Quade Cooper shown red card for swinging arm in Queensland’s big loss

The Queensland Reds’ Super Rugby clash with the Lions in Johannesburg went from bad to worse, when in the second half, star player Quade Cooper was sent off for a high tackle on Rohan Janse van Rensburg.



Having been kept scoreless in the first half, Cooper’s tackle strayed too high on Rensburg, with his swinging arm catching the Lions’ centre in the head.

After viewing several replays, the referee deemed it necessary to send Cooper from the field for the rest of the match.

Despite being a man down, the Reds did go on to show some fight, but the task proved too much for the away side, as the Lions cruised to a 44-14 win.