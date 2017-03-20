AFLW grand final venue change labelled an ’embarrassing stuff-up’

Brisbane Lions director and AFL legend Leigh Matthews has slammed a decision for the AFLW club to lose hosting rights for the grand final, calling it an “embarrassing stuff-up”.
The inaugural AFLW decider – between the unbeaten Queenslanders and Adelaide – is set to be played at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast as a curtain raiser to the AFL round one Q-Clash on Saturday.
The AFL’s preferred venue, the Gabba, was reportedly ruled out of contention when the pitch failed an inspection on Monday morning.
The surface at the Test cricket venue is seen as unsafe to host the AFLW, three weeks after it was used for an Adele concert.
Matthews savaged the decision.
“If there Adele at Etihad , OK for footy 1 week later , Adele at Gabba , unsafe for footy 3 weeks later, who is liable for the embarrassing stuff up?,” the 65-year-old tweeted.
Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium hosted the record-breaking British songstress for shows on the weekend just past and will host AFL matches from Saturday – six days later.
Matthews accused Gabba groundstaff of putting the summer tenants ahead of AFL needs at the south Brisbane venue.
“Wouldn’t it be great if the Gabba curator wanted a pristine football ground just as much as a pristine cricket ground,” he tweeted last week.
In shambolic scenes just days from the showpiece match, the two clubs were at odds on where the match would be played on Monday afternoon.
Brisbane insisted they were still “in negotiations” over the venue as Adelaide confirmed reports that Metricon Stadium would host the match.
The Lions have played their women’s home games at the South Pine Sports Complex in Brendale, which has a capacity of just 3,000 and is unsuitable for the grand final.
The league and the Lions were adamant they wanted the first AFLW decider played at the Gabba.
A statement from Queensland Sports Minister Mick de Brenni earlier on Monday foreshadowed it would not be possible.
“We have done everything possible to encourage the turf, but the speed at which the turf grows is outside of our control,” De Brenni said.
March 20th 2017 @ 3:00pm
mds1970 said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Completely farcical shambles. Like in 2004, the Brisbane Lions have been shafted again. The poor Lions just can’t get a fair break.
This will be a Grand Final where the crowd will be near-invisible because Suns members have the prime seats, and where Gold Coast’s sponsors will be on the ground signage.
And for the Gabba to knock the game back because of a cricket game that isn’t till November is an absolute fiasco.
March 20th 2017 @ 3:14pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
As I said in the other thread, it’s precisely this sort of unhelpful grandstanding that saw Matthews eased out of the Lions boardroom. He has overlooked that Etihad does not have a permanent cricket square. If the Gabba has a drop-in wicket this isn’t an issue.
I actually don’t mind this decision. It is a pointed reminder to the AFL of the regard (or lack thereof) that the code is held in Brisbane after a decade of neglect and should be a salutary lesson to not simply assume they can throw their weight around and get what they want all the time. They underestimated the clout Cricket Australia has at the Gabba in particular, as one of the last surviving permanent cricket wicket squares and one that has the most character in Australia.
In hindsight it was a mistake to hold the concerts at the Gabba but there hadn’t been an event held at the Gabba like this for well over a decade and I don’t think they considered how much damage the grass would sustain. It’s not a hanging offence, the game will still be in Queensland and no-one will be under any illusions which teams are playing.
It’s all very well to insist it should have been at the Gabba but in my view it makes more sense to play both games at the one venue even if that is on the Gold Coast.
March 20th 2017 @ 3:57pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
It says Brisbane Lion Director in the first sentence of this article????
March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm
TomC said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
He’s still on the board, but is no longer football director. He has much less influence. Paul’s comment is fair.
March 20th 2017 @ 4:03pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 4:03pm | ! Report
Yeah that’s my bad. I thought he’d stepped down altogether. Didn’t realize he was still on the board.
“In 2017, Matthews stepped aside from the roles of Football Manager and Deputy Chairman, after telling the Board that his work across the football media industry meant he could not commit to a major role on an ongoing basis. Matthews remains a Director on the Brisbane Lions board. “
March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm
TomC said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
No, let’s grandstand on twitter. Let’s demand answers.
This is hardly the first time an oval has hosted a pop concert. Of course there would be some impact, and that impact could be assessed by researching what has happened at every other similar venue that has held similar events. If the Gabba couldn’t be sure they could hold this event and also meet its commitment to a sport with which it has a 25 year existing relationship, then it shouldn’t have held this event.
It might make more sense in your view to have the two games at one venue, but for most that is clearly not the preferred option. This is only happening because Stadiums Queensland couldn’t make the Gabba available. This is a serious failing for an organisation with a pretty simple mission – to make sure Brisbane can host events like this one.
So lets keep tweeting until SQ and the Qld Government tell us exactly how they’re going to prevent this from happening again.
March 20th 2017 @ 4:09pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
Not hold concerts at the Gabba anymore. Or switch to a drop in wicket. That’s the only two ways this gets resolved in future.
I’m more concerned with what happens in future – saying the concert shouldn’t have been held is all well and good but it was held, it was a fantastic show (I’m biased, I was there for the first one) and I thought it was brilliant.
I maintain the push for a drop-in wicket is the correct course of action and will occur naturally once Crossrail is completed and the Gabba becomes an option for more large scale events like this in future. Having the ground held hostage by a permanent cricket wicket is ultimately not sustainable given the rather meagre financial contributions cricket makes to the upkeep of the ground and the infrequent use it gets as an actual cricket ground.
March 20th 2017 @ 4:16pm
TomC said | March 20th 2017 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
My understanding is that there are some practical difficulties in a drop in wicket for the Gabba. Apparently there might not be an entrance to the playing field wide enough, without structural supports in the way.
But I agree that ultimately its unsustainable for a venue like the Gabba to be configured for cricket alone. I don’t agree however that it’s okay that they just figure this out as they go. Many other stadiums have dealt with hosting multiple events in short succession before. They’re not doing anything for the first time.
March 20th 2017 @ 3:56pm
Craig said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
Hardly the first time that previous events at a stadium have ruined the game for an upcoming event. A few years back the soccer game held at Suncorp ruined the surface for a state of origin.
As has been mentioned, it was organised to hold the adele concert at the Gabba long before the AFL W Lions team made the gf. They were predicted to make the spoon remember? Crowds have also surpassed all expectations.
Whilst its disappointing, I’m sure all efforts were made to do what they can. The simple fact is, you don’t want to risk the ground by squeezing in an extra event, regardless of its an AFL sanctioned event or not.
March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
What have the crowds been like in QLD?