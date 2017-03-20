Australia can still draw this Test

On a day when Indians Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha sought to slowly bat Australia into the dirt, the visiting bowlers showed fantastic resilience, refusing to wilt on day four of the third Test in Ranchi.
Pujara and Saha are two of the most underrated players in Test cricket, the former a serenely compact first drop, the latter a slick gloveman and plucky batsman.
Yesterday they combined for a grinding five-hour partnership that would have broken most bowling attacks. The intent from India in this innings was clear – occupy the crease for as long as possible, no matter how slow the run rate, and slowly sap the spirit of the Australians.
They executed this strategy perfectly, keeping the tourists in the field for an extraordinary 210 overs. Yet they never managed to break the Australians. It is very, very rare that a team has to spend more than 200 overs in the field in one innings.
Often, once a side has been bowling for beyond 130 or 140 overs things swiftly go downhill – they lose their lengths, they lose their lines, they lose their patience. Again and again I’ve seen teams bowl solidly on a flat deck for four sessions only for their energy and execution to wane and sessions five and six to become a bloodbath.
Australia will have earned respect from the Indians yesterday by avoiding this slide and offering very few loose balls even once they had been in the field for more than 12 hours.
Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, and left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe, each turned in herculean efforts which were as much a display of willpower as skill.
Combined, that trio conceded a miserly 2.55 runs per over across the innings. This was particularly impressive given that Hazlewood had never bowled as much as 44 overs in a Test innings before, Cummins wheeled down 39 on the back of only one first-class match as a warm-up, and O’Keefe broke records as he completed a monstrous 77 overs.
It may seem strange to be praising three bowlers who formed part of an attack which conceded a total of 9-603.
But on a lifeless deck against a commanding and deep Indian batting line-up there was not much more Cummins, Hazlewood and O’Keefe could have done. They encountered some wonderful batting.
But they emerged from that nightmare innings in the field with their heads held high. And, crucially, their ability to keep things tight even across that marathon stint has denied India many more overs in which to force a result.
If Australia do manage to scrap their way to a draw today it will be in no small part thanks to that trio of bowlers and their unrelenting effort. It is yet another example of a fresh, bloody-minded mentality the Australians have exhibited in this series.
After surrendering meekly during their past three series in Asia, Australia have displayed admirable gumption with bat and ball against a dominant Indian team which started this series having not lost a match at home in four years.
It was the dogged efforts of their batsmen in the first Test, as much as O’Keefe’s heroics, which allowed them to humiliate the Indians at Pune. Then they fought hard for the first three innings at Bangalore before their first really poor display of the series, collapsing in a heap batting last.
But the toil of Cummins, Hazlewood and O’Keefe will count for little if Australia’s remaining batsmen do not match their dedication today.
March 20th 2017 @ 6:24am
Brasstax said | March 20th 2017 @ 6:24am | ! Report
Unlike India, we are presently over reliant on Smith as Warner who is supposed to be our other pillar goes missing in these conditions. So unfortunately, it is once again up to Smith to single handedly save the test or just bat long enough to deny India the overs to chase whatever the final lead may be.
It is extremely crucial that the Smith-Renshaw partnership is not separated before drinks in the middle session and Renshaw has to to be the one to be dismissed. The others simply don;t have the skill to survive against Jadeja tomorrow.
I would be delighted to be proved wrong.
March 20th 2017 @ 6:26am
Perry Bridge said | March 20th 2017 @ 6:26am | ! Report
You may be delivering praise to the NSW attack – however – as much as they may have remained tidy – they went 2 sessions without a wicket and most captains around the world or through history will have at very least bowled their all-rounder for a spell to try to break things up.
Serious questions must be asked about why Smith finds any excuse to not bowl Maxwell – or that’s how it seems. If Maxwell has popped a shoulder and can only manage spells of 2 overs in any 24 hour period then fine – you may as well admit to it now.
And why Smith himself or even Warner didn’t trundle a couple of overs just to see if they could draw a false shot.
O’Keefe with 77 overs. 3-199. The ONLY nice thing to say is that he didn’t go for over 200 (just). Good work Ronan – focus on economy rates. O’Keefe was ‘nice’.
And now – Australia 2 down with guess who – Warner already gone (Khawaja for the last test?? No – Warner is untouchable for now I do suspect, but needs a serious slap around by someone to alert him to the fact he’s playing in India and he can’t just go out there and play his ‘natural game’). Australia are in serious threat of being embarrassed here (which would set up a massive 4th test with the trophy up for grabs).
March 20th 2017 @ 6:28am
Brasstax said | March 20th 2017 @ 6:28am | ! Report
There is a HUGE incentive for the remaining 8 batsmen to battle for a draw. If the scores remain level, all the pressure will be on India to win the final game in Dharamshala. On the other hand if we save this test, we can always settle for a draw in Dharamshala to retain the trophy whereas India will have to somehow win.
March 20th 2017 @ 6:31am
Brasstax said | March 20th 2017 @ 6:31am | ! Report
Plus a tied series will be a staggering blow to Kohli’s ego to see his supposedly superior team being unable to force the issue against supposedly hopeless visitors. Will teach Kohli and the BCCI several lessons in humility.
March 20th 2017 @ 6:51am
Rob JM said | March 20th 2017 @ 6:51am | ! Report
I think a draw here would be alomost worth more than the win in the first test. Let’s hope our batsmen can do it.
Hopefully someone has given Behrendorf a call up. We could use him in the third test. We probably should call up Sayers two and give all the bowlers a rest in the last test and go with Bird, Sayer, Behrendorf and Swepson.
(Ok a little crazy)
March 20th 2017 @ 7:01am
qwetzen said | March 20th 2017 @ 7:01am | ! Report
Has any journo actually asked Smith why he won’t bowl Maxwell? If so, what was the response?
Smith did badly yesterday. There always seemed to be gaps in his fields, a couple of DRS referrals stank of desperation and of course his failure to use Maxwell or anyone else has probably wrecked our quicks, and possibly the slows as well, for the 4th Test.
With Lyon’s finger being dodgy, will Agar or Swepson get The Nod for T4?
If Marsh and Handscome get reasonable scores, yes I know it’s unlikely, especially Sean, will Warner be dropped? One of that three will definitely go for UK.
For Oz to survive today it’s going to take a major contribution from Smith as I suspect that our array of lefties will contribute about as much to the national good as a backbencher.
And I’d like to give the Foxtel IQ3 box a mention here. It’s the worst piece of technology I’ve ever bought. And I’ve been to China a few times. Repeated ‘Signal Lost’ failures yesterday practically destroyed the recordings.