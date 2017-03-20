Carlton and Brisbane play out a thrilling draw to wrap AFLW

The Blues scored a morale-boosting draw with the Lions to finish off the AFLW regular season. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

What a way to finish off the home-and-away season of the inaugural AFLW competition, as Carlton came back from four goals down in the fourth quarter to snatch two points off Brisbane in a thrilling encounter.

In beautiful conditions we saw our second draw of the season as both teams finished on 37 points (Carlton: 6.1.37, Brisbane: 5.7.37)

Brisbane finish the season as the only undefeated team, with 26 out of a possible 28 points, and will face Adelaide in the grand final next week at home.

Carlton have had an up-and-down season, finishing fourth, with three wins, just as many losses and a draw. They will go into next season looking for a spot in the grand final.

Brisbane had five more scores than Carlton but couldn’t convert opportunities into goals, with seven behinds compared to their five goals. This is in stark contrast to the Blues, who kicked six goals with their only minor score being a rushed behind.

Brisbane had 29 more disposals and three more inside 50s and this reflected in the chances created.

The Lions had a good spread of contributors but there were some stand outs. Emily Bates dominated with 22 touches, three marks and three tackles, and Megan Hunt had 19 disposals, three marks and three tackles.

Carlton’s best players were Lauren Arnell with 16 touches, six tackles and a goal, and Brianna Davey, who had 15 disposals, six marks and four tackles.

The first quarter was dominated by Carlton. They only managed one goal but kept Brisbane scoreless.

The second quarter was a complete reversal, with the Lions kicking a goal and keeping the other team scoreless.

The premiership quarter was dominated by Brisbane, scoring 15 points to Carlton’s six.

The game was Brisbane’s to lose after kicking two quick goals early in the fourth quarter. Once they got to that four-goal lead it seemed as if they stopped trying, letting Carlton boot the last four goals unanswered, including Bianca Jacobssen’s goal to level scores in the last minute.

What a game it was to finish the season regular.