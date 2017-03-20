What to expect when Golden State head to Oklahoma

The Warriors head to Oklahoma City this week in what will be a fiery showdown. (Wikipedia Commons)

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oklahoma on March 21 (AEDT), in what will be the most watched match of the round.

The Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook saga has snatched the spotlight this season, and while Durant will not be participating, the match will be heated regardless as both sides are filled with talent.

The Warriors can be expected to ease up after they’ve secured a playoff spot, but my guess is this won’t matter. Steve Kerr is likely to play their best five available and so is the Thunder.

Oklahoma are currently in sixth place – not the position they would like.

Westbrook is one of the favourites to clinch the MVP title, along with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. This is largely due to his outstanding triple-double statistics. That said, he has been dubbed as a ‘ball hog’ and someone who plays for stats and stats only.

While he may or may not be playing for individual stats, he will try his hardest for the most points, assists and rebounds in this fixture.

No need to explain the Durant departure from Oklahoma. The duo were a masterpiece together but Durant has joined one of the best teams to ever grace the NBA.

The Warriors have already travelled to Chesapeake Energy Arena once, Kevin Durant playing to an arena filled with boos, plastic snakes, abusive signs and chants. It’s safe to say the Thunder fans did not take the Durant departure lightly.

The atmosphere is set to be absolutely buzzing, intense, loud and Durant hate-filled. Don’t miss this one, Roarers!