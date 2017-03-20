India vs Australia: Third Test, cricket live scores, blog – Day 5

Stunning efforts from Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha ensured that India were able to turn the tables on Australia by the end of Day 4 of the third Test. Follow all the action of Day 5 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Day 4 resumed with the hosts at 6-360, trailing Australia by 91 runs.

However, the partnership between Pujara and Saha prospered and they India took the lead during the post-lunch session.

Pujara brought up the third double-century of his Test career, with a herculean effort of 203 runs off 525 deliveries. In the process, he claimed the record for having faced the highest number of deliveries in a Test innings for India, beating Rahul Dravid’s mark.

Saha hit 117 runs off 233 deliveries. Both fell while trying to take on the Australian bowlers in a bid to increase the scoring rate, after having put on 199 runs for the seventh wicket.

With India looking to push on following their dismissals, Ravindra Jadeja turned it on with the bat as he hit a quick 54 runs off 55 deliveries, before skipper Kohli declared. Steve O’Keefe picked up a couple of wickets on the fourth day while Nathan Lyon claimed Pujara’s wicket.

Australia were put under pressure straight away, Kohli entrusting Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja with the new ball.

The move paid dividends as Jadeja castled the dangerous David Warner, before dismissing the nightwatchman, Lyon. The visitors were 2-23 at stumps, trailing by 129 runs.

India’s job on the final day is clear, as is their strategy. Big footmarks and cracks have appeared on the wicket and they will look to make it nasty for the Australians, who struggled against the spinners in the last Test match.

Australia need to tread with caution but also maintain a positive mindset. Playing for a draw will work in India’s favour on a final day wicket.

The manner of their capitulation in Bangalore be fresh in their minds, making this a mental battle as well as one of skill.