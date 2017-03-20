Manchester City vs Liverpool: EPL live scores

Manchester City will be looking to reduce the gap between them and league leaders Chelsea when they host Liverpool. Join The Roar from 3:30am AEDT for live scores.

After crashing out of the Champions League to Monaco midweek, Manchester City will be looking to bounce back quickly against Liverpool, who have been a thorn in their side in recent fixtures.

City have lost five of their past six meetings against the Reds, having been unable to defeat them since 2014.

The match against Liverpool could be a historic one for the Citizens, if they win they will become the eighth Premier League side to record 200 home wins.

Three points could also see them overtake Tottenham and claim second position on the table.

Coming off wins over Burnley and Arsenal, Liverpool will have the momentum going up against a City side low on confidence.

The Reds have the best record against top six competition, and their recent form against City has been their best run against the Citizens since 1981.

Phillipe Coutinho has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester than any other team in the competition, however the young forward hasn’t found the net since his side’s 3-1 loss to Leicester last month.

The last time these two sides faced off was on new year’s day. Georginio Wijnaldum found the net in the sixth minute as Liverpool held on for the 1-nil win.

Prediction

Despite coming off a poor result and a Champions League exit, Manchester City have been on form in the Premier League.

Further, they will be looking to bounce back after a loss, and looking for revenge against the Reds.

However, Liverpool have more to play for as they look to move closer to securing a spot inside the top four.

Both sides have plenty to play for, but a stalemate could be on the cards.

Manchester City 1 – 1 Liverpool

Join The Roar from 3:30am AEDT for live scores.