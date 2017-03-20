 

REPORTS: Jason Taylor to be sacked as Wests Tigers coach

    The Wests Tigers thumping 46-6 loss to the Canberra Raiders could be the straw that broke the camel’s back for the club with The Daily Telegraph reporting that Jason Taylor will be sacked as head coach.

    According to the report, the Tigers are set to make the announcement tomorrow but it’s unclear whether Taylor would be sacked immediately or if he’ll be able to see out the rest of 2017.

    There are also rumours that several players are unhappy with Taylor in charge and are refusing to sign new contracts until he leaves.

    It’s been a difficult few months for Taylor and the Tigers in general after the much publicised feud with Robbie Farah last year.

    The Tigers just missed out on making the finals in 2016 and are languishing in last spot after three rounds of the 2017 season – conceding 100 points.

    Former coach Ivan Cleary or Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten could be in line to replace Taylor.

    More to come.

