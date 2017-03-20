REPORTS: Jason Taylor to be sacked as Wests Tigers coach

The Wests Tigers thumping 46-6 loss to the Canberra Raiders could be the straw that broke the camel’s back for the club with The Daily Telegraph reporting that Jason Taylor will be sacked as head coach.
According to the report, the Tigers are set to make the announcement tomorrow but it’s unclear whether Taylor would be sacked immediately or if he’ll be able to see out the rest of 2017.
@WestsTigers to sack Jason Taylor https://t.co/O6KT9bp9V2
— BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) March 20, 2017
There are also rumours that several players are unhappy with Taylor in charge and are refusing to sign new contracts until he leaves.
It’s been a difficult few months for Taylor and the Tigers in general after the much publicised feud with Robbie Farah last year.
The Tigers just missed out on making the finals in 2016 and are languishing in last spot after three rounds of the 2017 season – conceding 100 points.
Jason Taylor sacked.
*Claps in Farah* pic.twitter.com/AzLb4NVton
— Ron_1EE (@Ron_1EE) March 20, 2017
Former coach Ivan Cleary or Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten could be in line to replace Taylor.
More to come.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:00pm
MAX said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
I’ll bet Sam Ayoub’s lines of communication are running hot.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:02pm
MAX said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Nick to Sam “When and where can we meet?”
March 20th 2017 @ 12:04pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
“No one in particular ” you were saying ? You need a boulder
March 20th 2017 @ 12:57pm
no one in particular said March 20th 2017 @ 12:57pm
You need a clue, and some facts
You need a clue, and some facts
March 20th 2017 @ 12:04pm
Riley Pettigrew said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
I assume Craig Sandercock will takeover as caretaker, maybe even Andrew Webster. Todd Payten would be a good guy to bring in to the club.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:13pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
I think this is a terrible decision but if Taylor is to be moved on, Payten is the man. i have heard nothing but great things about his work he does with us. Sad to see him go but personally I think it is time to take control of an NRL side.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:08pm
Sydneysider said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
They were pathetic yesterday against the Raiders.
One thing that was noticeable was the Tigers pack was much smaller than the Raiders pack of forwards.
Apart from Aaron Woods, the rest have no size about them when compared to the Raiders.
They need change. Taylor isn’t a great coach.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:08pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
Cleary or Tooves are being mentioned, both available immediately
March 20th 2017 @ 12:35pm
Sleiman Azizi said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
Toovey is coaching Bradford right now.
Doesn’t mean he isn’t available but I’d be surprised if he gets the job.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Yeah and he’s doing ok , I think he will return should he be offered opp ,Both Cleary or Tooves would be a major coup for the struggling Tigers , there’s potential if the coach is right
March 20th 2017 @ 12:13pm
eels47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
I don’t understand this at all. Yes, they were very poor yesterday. But he has had 3 games without Farrah, and is fielding a team well below the salary cap, largely due to Farrah. I agree that his coaching does not seem to be up to standard, however I still think he needs the opportunity to build his team how he wants, which removing Farrah was the start of.
If reports are true that the “big 4” will not sign with him as coach I can see some reasoning, but the tigers have a history of folding under demands of players who don’t like the coach, and look where it has got them.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Taylor is not coach material,simple , I’d be worried if I where Baz ,, he’s next
March 20th 2017 @ 12:18pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:18pm | ! Report
What facts are you basing your opinion on that he can’t coach?
March 20th 2017 @ 12:19pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
If the rumour the spine are refusing to sign new contracts until he goes I don’t see how it leaves the Tigers with any room to move. Ultimately Taylor is easier to replace than two halves, a fullback and your representative captain.
I don’t think it will be a great setback if Taylor leaves either. Not exactly Wayne Bennett.
Agree that player power is a bit unsavoury but in this situation I think it’s somewhat warranted. They stuck by Taylor all through the stoush with Farah and now players are still unhappy with him. At some point you need to look at his history and realize that Taylor seems to have a knack for making players want to throw him down a flight of stairs.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:25pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Paul D I understand what you are saying but Sheen, Potter and now Taylor all removed by “player power”. You can not run a successful club like this.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:29pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Different players though in each instance demanding removal for different reasons. There’s an argument it’s cultural but I don’t think Taylor is the cure. They need to do their due diligence and get the right man for the job, someone with excellent people skills and give him the tactical support he needs to instill confidence in the gameplan.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:35pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
I get the point you are trying to make mate but to me, a team will forever be stuck in a cycle of hire a coach, give him two years then sack him. We are three games into the season. Three games!!!! They played two teams that are tipped to go the big dance.
The cowboys are very close to being 0-3. Should we have sacked Coach Green if we were 0-3?
March 20th 2017 @ 12:40pm
Paul D said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
No – because Thurston, Ponga and Matt Scott aren’t all threatening to walk out if he’s not axed.
I think we broadly agree that this is a bit unsavoury and not ideal but I think from a pragmatic point of view the Tigers are making the right call. Sack Taylor and then draw a line in the sand with the players and say enough is enough. If the club gets the right man for the job it won’t be an issue.
March 20th 2017 @ 1:08pm
Matt said | March 20th 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Paul most coaches would have done their due diligence and realised that the big 4 at the Tigers aren’t really that good. Couple that with a very poor roster and no coach will want to risk their reputation on the club. An established coach won’t make the move, only an assistant coach wanting a go will put their hand up. Here’s what will happen.
1. Sack Taylor and appoint an interim coach.
2. Player’s realise that they have to take responsibility for their actions now and have a dig.
3. After another six – eight games the team’s performance has lifted.
4. There is an announcement that the Big 4 have re-signed.
5. New coach appointed.
6. Miss the eight, but encouraging signs with right coach they will be a force.
7. Lose games early in 2018.
8. Reports about new coach losing the dressing room.
9. New coach survives 2018.
10. 2019 new coach is sacked.
Repeat steps 1 – 10 again.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:24pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
Look at his stats , look at the fact he has been belted by 2 players at separate clubs , just look at him , he can’t coach , can kick goals , was a garbage half , but can kick goals
March 20th 2017 @ 12:27pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
replaced Brian Smith at the Eels, took them the finals. First coach in how many years to take Souths to the finals? Improved tigers 15 to 9th last year. Facts show that he can coach.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:43pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
King cowboy those are good stats , but the main stat is his troops hate him ,so much so they have whacked him
March 20th 2017 @ 12:47pm
KingCowboy said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Yer i suppose you are right. I’m still a little sandy after losing to your boys on Saturday night. Stupid Sea Eagles, ha ha.
March 20th 2017 @ 12:55pm
Silvertail47 said | March 20th 2017 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Mate was a good effort , I’d be more impressed if we back it up this week , it’s like when they say “a loss we had to have “
March 20th 2017 @ 1:06pm
St Adam said | March 20th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
My mate is a diehard Sea Eagles fan Silvertail and even he was writing them off this year saying they might collect the wooden spoon. But given the Tigers turnaround from a week 1 victory over Souths to what they dished out over the weekend – it just shows that anything can happen within a week or two of this competition. Manly’s victory over the Cowboys might just be the shot of confidence they needed – however, as you correctly stated – will mean nothing unless they back it up this weekend and show some intent. Plus you still have both Turbo boys who I think will continue to develop into genuine superstars of the game within the next 12 months.
March 20th 2017 @ 1:09pm
Cassia said | March 20th 2017 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Agree he is not head coach material. Better suited to assisant coach role.
However strongly disagree that he was “a garbage half”.
Played Origin. Was funamental in making The Bears a winning club over a 4 or 5 year period.