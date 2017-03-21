Brady’s jersey recovered, FBI alleges media member the thief

The jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in last month’s Super Bowl has been recovered after apparently being stolen, the NFL has said in a statement.

Brady’s jersey went missing during celebrations after the 39-year-old collected his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, having helped the Patriots rally from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

That sparked an investigation involving the FBI and other agencies, who have recovered the jersey as well as the one worn by Brady in New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory over Seattle in 2015.

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” a league statement said.

“Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

Brady said he had put the jersey in his bag after the game but later discovered it had gone missing.

“It’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” he said at the time. “If it shows up on eBay some day, can you let me know so I can track that down?

“That was a pretty special one to keep. But, what can you do? I’ll take the ring and that’s good enough for me.”

New England have won five of the past 17 Super Bowls, with Brady under centre every time.