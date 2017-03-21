Turns out Jordan DeGoey didn’t actually break his hand playing with his dog

UPDATE: Jordan DeGoey has been given a $5000 fine and banned for three matches following the incident reported below. DeGoey’s three-match ban will only begin after he has fully recovered from his current injury.
Third-year Collingwood Magpies midfielder Jordan DeGoey appears to be in some hot water after the news was broken earlier today that he reportedly broke his hand in a fight, then lied to Collingwood about the origin of the injury.
On Monday Collingwood announced that DeGoey would miss their Round 1 match with the Western Bulldogs, having broken his hand while playing with his dog at home.
“You won’t believe me … he was playing with his dog,” Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said about the incident on Monday.
“If we don’t laugh, we’ll cry about it – or I will, anyway.
“He was playing with his dog and he went to throw a toy – it wasn’t a frisbee.
“He caught his hand on the edge of a door, a door handle.”
You were right Bucks, we really didn’t believe you. How does anyone break their hand by catching it on the edge of a door handle?
Fox Sports is now reporting that DeGoey broke his hand in an altercation on Friday night.
DeGoey appears likely to cop a punishment of some kind from the club, though the fact that he will miss at least a few weeks due to the injury will make an additional suspension a difficult choice.
By far the most bizarre aspect of the story has to be that DeGoey completely failed to come up with anything more convincing than “I broke it playing with my dog.”
To help him out in the future, here are a few quick stabs at a more convincing excuse.
1. “My dog ate my hand.”
Pull your sleeve down over your hand and just used the most shocked face you can. If this one works for homework, it’ll work for a broken hand. Three weeks later – look, it grew back.
2. “I fell down some stairs.”
And oldie but a goodie. You need a mate there to back you up. He fell down some stairs.
3. “My cat was really sick”
To be fair, I’m not sure how you’d break your hand as a result, but this one got Daniel Talia out of a speeding ticket so why not give it a crack? Plus it stays within the housepet genre.
March 21st 2017 @ 12:14pm
Paul D said | March 21st 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Didn’t Jeremy Howe lie over a broken finger as well? Claimed he was throwing a Frisbee when he broke it playing cricket?
Not the same degree as De Goey who was in a fight, but still. Apparently everyone on social media knew it was a fight as soon as he came out and said it, the only ones who didn’t know were the club.
Wasn’t Bucks cleanout designed to get rid of this brat pack stuff? Who is running Collingwood and setting standards? Why isn’t Pendlebury getting flogged like Gaz Ablett for being a selfish standout player who has no interest in young player welfare?
March 21st 2017 @ 12:32pm
I hate pies said | March 21st 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
For starters he shouldn’t be at the pub the week before the first round of the season, but then to get into a fight…
March 21st 2017 @ 12:42pm
Andrew Young said | March 21st 2017 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
Should get punished for not being able to come up with something more creative. Give everyone a laugh and no punishment lol
March 21st 2017 @ 12:50pm
AdelaideDocker said | March 21st 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
I feel like you had a bit of fun with this article, Josh.
He’s not necessarily helping the Collingwood stereotype, though.
Although, I’m not sure it’s the world’s worst thing. Young dude’s in that age demographic and Friday night altercations go together like peas in a pod. Not professional, of course, but could be worse.
March 21st 2017 @ 1:13pm
Paul D said | March 21st 2017 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
Could be a lot better too. Jeff Garlett and Mitch Robinson both got the sack for precisely this sort of thing.
Lying about it makes it worse, he should have just owned up straight away. Anyways, like I care. If Collingwood goes through rebuild hell to remove the brat pack and winds up creating a new generation of entitled flogs the irony would be palpable.
March 21st 2017 @ 1:18pm
AdelaideDocker said | March 21st 2017 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
Eh, I mean, at least he didn’t get arrested. I spent the weekend in Melbourne and the amount of young dudes speaking to or surrounded by cops at the early hours of the mornings suprised me, haha.
But hey I didn’t deny that he screwed up. It was a pathetic thing to do.