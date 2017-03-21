VOTE: Help The Roar predict the 2017 AFL Ladder

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Get excited, AFL fans. After months of waiting, the start of the 2017 AFL season is now just around the corner.

As anyone who has ever tried to put one together knows, a ladder prediction for the season ahead is about as treacherous a task as you’ll find.

Still, it’s good fun – and so today we’re asking you to help us out. Give us your 2017 AFL ladder prediction, and we’ll use math to create our consensus 2017 AFL ladder prediction.

We understand it’s an arduous task we’re asking you to embark upon. Mountains will be climbed. Titans will be felled. Feelings will be hurt.

So to help you out, here’s a few quick thoughts about the key things to consider when you make your ladder prediction.

Who finishes No.1?

Who are you going to put at the top of the table? There’s no doubting that at this early stage, the GWS Giants are the leading contenders.

However, they’ve got an injury or two to worry about. Maybe the Sydney Swans, who’ve finished at the top twice in the last three years, should be the tip.

Of course, you could also go the Western Bulldogs – maybe they were only seventh before finals last year, but a lot of us would be surpised if that stays the case.

Who falls out of finals?

Yes, yes. I know. You don’t have to tell me. North Melbourne probably won’t make finals this year. Moving on.

This is a big enough question that Ryan Buckland has already written a novel about it this pre-season.

I even made a Twitter poll! Maybe that’ll help you.

Which of these four sides is most likely to miss finals in 2017? — Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott_29) March 10, 2017

Who goes into finals?

St Kilda and Melbourne are the two sides most commonly touted as on the way up, and they’re difficult to separate, though I took a whack at that a little while ago.

There are so many other teams who could feasibly crack in though. Fremantle? Essendon? Richmond? Collingwood? Port Adelaide? Gold Coast? Brisbane?

No, not Brisbane.

Who wins the spoon?

It’ll be Carlton in my view, but I said it’d be the Bulldogs two years ago and look how well that panned out.

Of course, it’s all up to you – this is your chance to let your opinion, no matter how wacky or wild, shape our consensus 2017 AFL ladder prediction.

Vote below, and we’ll be back with the results tomorrow!